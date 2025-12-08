Speed cameras in Colorado Springs could soon be sending you a fine

Law enforcement in Colorado Springs will begin using cameras to catch speeders on city roads. The city's police department is deploying them in school zones, roads bordering city parks, neighborhoods, and construction zones.

Through the beginning of January, CSPD will only issue warnings. After that, CSPD will begin issuing fines for speeding caught on the cameras. Offenders will not receive any points on their licenses, which is typical for a routine speeding violation.

The cameras can move to different locations. In a statement, CSPD said it is prioritizing children's safety and plans to focus the cameras around school zones, particularly during drop-off and pick-up hours. Between those periods, CSPD said the agency will place the cameras near neighborhoods, parks, and construction zones.

But like other types of traffic control cameras, some are concerned about their impacts. And during a city council hearing on the budget in October, municipal court administrator Hayden Kane told councilors he was concerned about the caseload that the courts faced, and how the speeding photo enforcement program could worsen an overload.

“I wouldn't be truthful if I didn't tell you," he said. "I'm worried about photo speed (enforcement) and the impact that may have on (court) operations.”

He said, according to projections from Denver's version of the program, Colorado Springs municipal courts could be handling 40-50,000 more cases.

But Kane added he wasn't asking for more resources to handle the potential new caseload.

CSPD said improving traffic safety is "an essential core function," and is one of the top issues the department hears from the community each year.