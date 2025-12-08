Grand Junction high school students, coach remain hospitalized after Lakewood bus crash

Three students and one adult coach from Central High School’s wrestling team in Grand Junction remain hospitalized Monday after a bus crash in Lakewood Saturday night.

Mesa County Valley School District 51 says 13 students and two coaches were traveling home from a wrestling tournament when their bus collided with another vehicle around 7:30 p.m. The crash occurred at the intersection of the 6th Avenue Freeway and Kipling Street.

Police say the second vehicle’s occupants were also taken to the hospital. The cause of the collision has not yet been released, and the severity of injuries remains unclear.

All other students have been reunited with their families