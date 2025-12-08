Shannon Bird to resign from Colorado legislature to focus on congressional bid

State Rep. Shannon Bird announced Sunday that she will resign from the legislature to focus on her campaign in the 8th Congressional District.

The Westminster Democrat’s last day as a state lawmaker will be Jan. 5.

“The people of House District 29 deserve a representative who will be fully focused on legislative matters – and the voters of the 8th Congressional District deserve a candidate who is able to put in the 70-plus hours a week of work that it will take to flip this seat from red to blue,” Bird said in a written statement announcing her decision.

A Democratic vacancy committee will be convened to select her replacement through the end of Bird’s current term, which ends in early 2027.

Bird is one of two Democratic state representatives running next year to represent the 8th District. The other is state Rep. Manny Rutinel of Commerce City.

The 8th District is currently represented by Republican U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans.

Bird was first elected to the legislature in 2018. She served on the Joint Budget Committee until earlier this year when she stepped down amid her congressional bid.

Bird’s replacement will be one of at least 27 members of the General Assembly next year who at some point were appointed to the House or Senate by or through a vacancy committee. That means more than 1 in 4 state lawmakers in Colorado owe their legislative careers, either in whole or in part, to the vacancy process.