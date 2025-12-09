Colorado parents: Here’s what to know about signing up for free preschool for 2026

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters.

By Ann Schimke, Chalkbeat

Colorado families can start applying for the state’s free preschool program for the 2026-27 school year on Tuesday at noon.

The $349 million program, which launched in the fall of 2023, is open to all 4-year-olds. Nearly 43,000 4-year-olds are currently enrolled in the program. About 3,900 3-year-olds with disabilities are also enrolled.

State officials say it will take most families about five minutes to fill out the universal preschool application. Like last year, there’s a phone helpline that offers interpretation in over 100 languages.

Here’s what families need to know about the preschool program and the online application.

Who gets free preschool? How much do they get?

Two groups of children qualify: all 4-year-olds and some 3-year-olds who need extra help.

The preschool program is primarily designed for children in the year before they go to kindergarten. For the upcoming 2026-27 school year, that means children who turn 4 before Oct. 1, 2026.

Most 4-year-olds will get 15 hours of preschool a week, though some preschool providers offer only 10 hours a week.

Some 4-year-olds will qualify for 30 hours of tuition-free preschool a week. This includes children from families with incomes at or below 100% of the 2025 federal poverty level — up to $32,150 for a family of four.

Four-year-olds from families with income between 100% and 265% of the federal poverty level — $32,150 to $85,198 for a family of four — must also have one of the risk factors below to qualify for 30 hours a week.

They speak a language other than English at home.

They have a special education plan, also known as an IEP.

They are homeless.

They are in foster care.

Qualifying for 30 hours of free preschool through the state isn’t a guarantee that a child will get it. Not every preschool offers a 30-hour-a-week schedule — or has open seats available even if it does.

Compared to 4-year-olds, only a small number of 3-year-olds — children two years away from kindergarten — qualify for tuition-free preschool. Only 3-year-olds who have special education plans are guaranteed free preschool.

What about 5-year-olds who aren’t in kindergarten yet?

A small number of 5-year-olds are eligible for free preschool in the year before they attend kindergarten. This group can include children who move between districts or who live in districts with kindergarten cut-off dates earlier than the state’s Oct. 1 cut-off and whose birthdays fall between the two dates.

Five-year-olds who could go to kindergarten but have been held out by their families — a practice often called redshirting — aren’t eligible for free preschool in that year.

When can I fill out the universal preschool application?

This year’s application opens on Dec. 9 at noon.

Some families of children who will be 4 by Oct. 1 will get to preregister, specifically those who want to send their child to the preschool where the child is currently enrolled, where a sibling is enrolled, or where the parent is employed. These families should fill out the state preschool application, list their current provider as their first choice, and submit. They’ll receive notification about their preschool match on Feb. 2 and must accept the match by Feb. 11.

Families not eligible to preregister can still fill out the universal preschool application starting Dec. 9. Those who submit by Feb. 2 will fall into the state’s first round of matching. They’ll find out which program they matched with on Feb. 25 and must accept or decline the match by March 5.

Families that submit their choices between Feb. 3 and March 15 will fall into the state’s second round of matching. They’ll find out their match on March 24 and must accept or decline the match by March 31.

What if I apply after the first two matching windows?

Families of children who will be 4 by Oct. 1 can still apply for free preschool after the first two rounds of matching are complete through what’s called “direct enrollment.” This process starts on April 1 and will continue through the end of the 2026-27 school year for children attending preschool that year.

Contact the preschool you’re interested in to see if they have space. If they do, they’ll assist you with the enrollment process, including filling out the state universal preschool application.

If you don’t have a preschool in mind, you can browse an online list of universal preschool providers on the state’s application website.

What do I need to fill out the state preschool application?

You’ll need to provide an email address to create an account and start your online preschool application. Families who believe their children may qualify for 30 hours also need to know the amount of their gross monthly or gross annual income. The application is available in English and 10 other languages, including Spanish, French, Arabic, and Hindi.

I have a child who will be 3 by Oct. 1, 2026. Should I complete the application?

If your child has an Individualized Education Program or IEP, yes. Otherwise, parents of 3-year-olds should contact their local school district to find out if they qualify for tuition-free preschool.

My child has a disability. Should I complete the application?

Yes. Families with a child who will be 3 or 4 next school year and has a special education plan — also known as an Individualized Education Program, or IEP — should fill out the state preschool application. Be sure to check “yes” in response to the question about whether the child has an active Individualized Education Program. The local school district will contact families about the enrollment and placement process. Most preschoolers with IEPs will be placed in classrooms run by their school districts.

Parents who are worried their preschooler may be delayed in speech, learning, or development, but don’t have a diagnosis or IEP, should contact Child Find, a state program that screens children suspected of having a disability. Check this list for Child Find coordinators by region.

Can I pick my 4-year-old’s preschool?

Yes. More than 2,000 preschools across Colorado are part of the universal program. Families who don’t qualify for preregistration or want a program other than the one their child currently attends will be asked on the state application to pick up to 10 preschools. They can rank their choices. Options include school-based preschools, faith-based preschools, preschool programs inside child care centers, and state-licensed home-based programs.

This year, more than 75% of families were matched with their first choice preschool.

There are some cases where preschool providers can turn down a universal preschool applicant. For example, a school-based preschool might turn away a child who lives outside district boundaries.

Can I pick my 3-year-old’s preschool?

Possibly, but you won’t have as many choices as 4-year-olds do. It all depends on your school district since districts are in charge of placing 3-year-old preschoolers. Some districts primarily serve 3-year-olds in district-run classrooms, while others work with community child care programs to serve 3-year-olds.

Do I have to fill out my district’s school choice form too?

Families who want to send their child to a preschool run by their school district may have to fill out two applications: the district school choice form and the state universal preschool application. If you’re not sure if your district has a school choice form or if you are required to fill it out, contact your district.

What if I need more hours than what my preschooler is eligible for?

You can still pay for extra hours above and beyond what the state covers for free, as long as the preschool offers more hours. You can also see if you qualify for financial help through other means, such as the state’s child care subsidy program or a local tuition assistance program like the Denver Preschool Program. Here’s a rundown of the options.

I have more questions. What should I do?

Contact the local group that’s coordinating the universal preschool program in your county or region. Here’s a county-by-county list of all the groups — the state calls them Local Coordinating Organizations or LCOs — with email addresses.

You can also contact the state’s help desk from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. The number is 303-866-5223, and interpretation is available in over 100 languages. Families can also email the help desk at [email protected] or submit an online form at help.upk.colorado.gov.

