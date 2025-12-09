The final bell has rung! We have a winner in the 2025 Carol Countdown

Maria Juliana Pinzón/CPR

By Cassidy Ritter, CPR Classical Contributor

Ding, dong, ding, dong, the final bell has rung — and with that joyful sound we have a 2025 Carol Countdown winner.

Reigning champion “Carol of the Bells” has claimed victory yet again. The tune won back-to-back years in 2021 and 2022, and again last year.

Hark! How the bells, sweet silver bells, now all seem to say: “We are the winningest carol in Countdown history,” having surpassed “O Holy Night” by one win.

But this year’s triumph didn’t come without a fight.

“Carol of the Bells” encountered a fierce battle in the semifinals when it faced off against “O Holy Night,” winning with just 52.3 percent of the vote. And the final round was no different. After losing the title to “Silent Night” in 2023, “Carol of the Bells” won this year’s rematch with 54.6 percent of the vote.

Fan-favorite “Carol of the Bells” also had some landslide victories this year, including pushing out “Silver Bells” by receiving 71 percent of the vote in Round 2.

Congratulations to “Carol of the Bells,” your 2025 champion! Thank you to all who voted in CPR Classical’s 17th annual Carol Countdown. The winning carol and more holiday tunes can be heard on CPR Classical all season long.

Hear the winners during this year’s Carol Countdown show, starting Dec. 9 at 7 a.m. on CPR Classical, or on one of these other broadcasts:

Saturday, Dec. 13 at 8 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 15 at 12 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 18 at 4 p.m.

Christmas Day at 9 a.m.

Find a schedule of all our Sound of the Season programming here.

CPR Classical is your Sound of the Season Hear CPR Classical by clicking “Listen Live” at the top of this website, or download the Colorado Public Radio app. Listen on your radio to CPR Classical at 88.1 FM in Denver, at radio signals around Colorado. You can also tell your smart speaker to “Play CPR Classical."

“Carol Countdown” is a registered trademark of Colorado Public Radio.