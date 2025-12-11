Listen: ICE contractor Key Lime Air faces questions about Denver airport operations



Key Lime Air, the Colorado-based company that has been transporting prisoners for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), needs the Denver City Council’s permission to expand its storage area at Denver International Airport.

The proposal is a relatively small change — the air transport company would get 1,200 additional square feet of space “to park equipment in support of their operation.” But its involvement in ICE operations could lead to controversy on the council.

On Friday afternoon, council member Sarah Parady sent a note to immigration advocacy groups that she may delay the item by a week over concerns about the company.

Key Lime Air calls itself “the largest single feeder aircraft network in the U.S.” News of the affiliation sparked protests outside its Centennial Airport headquarters and at CU Boulder, which has contracted with the company since 2011 to transport athletes. Parady wrote she wanted time to look into Denver’s vote concerning the business.

