Chairlift at Cuchara Mountain Park in Southern Colorado likely to open to the public this winter

After years of fundraising and volunteer work, the refurbished Chair 4 at Cuchara Mountain Park in Huerfano County has completed a state-required test. That’s according to an email announcement from Panadero Ski Corporation, the nonprofit organization that manages the park located about 75 miles southwest of Pueblo.

Part of the state test included a lift evacuation demonstration by the park’s volunteer ski patrol.

“The team put in many days of training and practice,” the nonprofit wrote, “which paid off with the successful evacuation of four people (from two chairs) at the highest point of the lift.”



Several final maintenance items still need addressing and records filed, but the nonprofit wrote that it plans to open the chairlift to the public by January 1, 2026.

The opening date is also subject to the weather and enough snow on the slopes.

“The snowmaking team has been working hard and overcoming many obstacles to get the slopes ready for skiing and riding,” the nonprofit wrote. “Unfortunately, the weather has been too warm this past week to make snow with the 1980's vintage snow guns.”

The organization has some newer snowmaking equipment that can operate at 32 degrees but is raising funds to cover the costs of integrating it into the existing system.

For the last few years, skiers, boarders and other winter enthusiasts have been riding uphill at the once dormant park in a special trailer with seats pulled by a Sno-cat.

The park is owned by Huerfano County and operated by Pandero Ski Corporation.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.