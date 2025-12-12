Colorado Springs nabs new Coca-Cola manufacturing plant from Denver

Utah-based Swire Coca-Cola plans to open a new manufacturing plant in Colorado Springs, and with it, create an estimated 170 new jobs.

The company and the city's chamber of commerce said in this week's announcement that Swire Coca-Cola plans to break ground on the new 620,000-square-foot facility next year at Peak Innovation Park, the business park located at the Colorado Springs Airport.

According to the announcement, Swire Coca-Cola had been considering multiple sites for its new plant, both in and outside of Colorado.

Perhaps relatedly, in 2023, Swire Coca-Cola was considering opening a plant on Denver International Airport land. The plan called for the company to lease 4.2 million square feet of land for 75 years, providing the airport with $260.7 million in rent and bringing hundreds of extra jobs to Denver.

Xcel allegedly dragged its feet in planning for power, Denver City Councilmember Stacie Gilmore said in August, and the company backed out of that deal.

The new plant will replace a current production plant located in Denver, which has been in operation for 90 years.

Once open, Swire Coca-Cola plans to produce more than 230 beverages across more than 60 brands at the site. The company anticipates positions including production, maintenance, quality and management roles.

According to the announcement, Swire Coca-Cola plans to seek LEED Gold certification, which is an industry standard for environmentally-minded construction. This demonstrates "our commitment to sustainability and being a responsible business within the community," Bryan Sink, senior vice president, supply chain at Swire Coca-Cola, said in a statement.

The new facility at the Colorado Springs Airport will be the company's second in the city. Swire Coca-Cola currently operates a distribution center, also near the airport. It also has facilities in Alamosa, Pueblo, and elsewhere in Colorado.

Denverite's Kyle Harris contributed to this report.