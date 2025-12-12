Colorado Springs Downtown Partnership names new CEO

Downtown Partnership, a non-profit organization that drives development in downtown Colorado Springs, has named Chelsea Gondeck its permanent CEO.

Gondeck has served as the organization's interim chief executive officer since June, and begins the permanent role on Jan. 1.

“We are entering a new era for Downtown Colorado Springs — one defined by possibility, momentum, and a renewed sense of belief in what our Downtown can be,” Gondeck said in a release from the organization.

The Downtown Partnership is a member supported nonprofit organization aimed at the economic and cultural aspects of downtown Colorado Springs. The City of Colorado Springs often works with the organization–including on its master planning process–and provides the organization with some direct funding.

Under Gondeck's interim leadership the organization launched its Clean and Safe program. The 19-month pilot program is designed to address homelessness, public safety, and cleanliness in the core of downtown Colorado Springs. The program recently received an extra $700,000 of funding through the city from revenues collected from the new recreational marijana sales tax.

She most recently directed planning and mobility operations with the organization.

Colorado Spring mayor Yemi Mobolade said in the announcement that he looks forward to working with her.

“Having known Chelsea for several years, I’ve seen firsthand her thoughtful and visionary leadership. She has a deep understanding of placemaking and the power of public spaces to unite people from all walks of life."

Editor's note: Downtown Partnership is a financial contributor to KRCC. Financial contributors have no editorial influence.