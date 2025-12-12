Fremont County deputy terminated, under investigation for alleged excessive force

Former Fremont County deputy Luis Mora-Huerta is under investigation for allegedly choking an inmate at the county jail in Cañon City. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation, which is assisting with the investigation, said Thursday that the Sheriff's office terminated Mora-Huerta’s employment as he faces charges.

The alleged incident took place on October 14, 2025, when other deputies reportedly witnessed the then-deputy using a prohibited chokehold on a 57-year-old inmate.

The CBI said in a press release that the alleged victim said, “He’s choking me,” to which Huerta allegedly replied, “Yes, I am.”

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office terminated Mora-Huerta’s employment on December 11. He faces charges including first-degree official misconduct, official oppression, and harassment. Mora-Huerta is currently out on bond and due back in court on December 16.