Things to do in Colorado this weekend

From Christmas classics to unusual holiday celebrations — and things to do that aren't holiday-themed, here's where to go and what to do in Colorado this weekend.
Friday, Dec. 12
- Indigenous Films Screening in Granby — A screening of four Indigenous short films, followed by a panel discussion and Q&A with the filmmakers at the YMCA of the Rockies, Snow Mountain Ranch. Screenings run 4-6 p.m. The event is free, but donations are encouraged.
- A Celtic Christmas in Parker — A sparkling Yuletide tour of seasonal tunes from the Celtic diaspora from Ireland to France to America. On stage at The Schoolhouse at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $12.
- "All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914" in Steamboat — Opera Steamboat presents an a capella story set following the violence of World War I. A German soldier steps into No Man’s Land singing “Stille Nacht (Silent Night).” Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, and peace. On stage at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $40.
Saturday, Dec. 13
- "Wintersong" in Colorado Springs — Music and spoken word combine in the splendor of candlelight, telling stories of mystery, timelessness, the intersection between light and dark, and the beauty of the natural world in winter. On stage at Shove Chapel at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, with a suggested minimum donation of $10 per person.
- "A Celtic Christmas" in Englewood — A sparkling Yuletide tour of seasonal tunes from the Celtic diaspora from Ireland to France to America. On stage at First Plymouth Church at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $12.
- "The Nutcracker" in Denver — The International Youth Ballet, a pre-professional youth program that trains young dancers, from ages 5 to 18, puts on this classic show at the Newman Center at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $50.
- RedLine’s Winter Art Market in Denver — Support local Denver artists and shop unique and affordable gifts from over 30 vendors selling everything from jewelry to ceramics, treats, prints, paintings, photography, greeting cards, skincare and bath products and more. Free and open to all ages from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Poetry reading from former Poet Laureate Joseph Hutchison in Denver — Former Colorado Poet Laureate, Joseph Hutchison, will be reading and discussing his poetry and signing books at the Denver Woman's Press Club from 10-11:30 a.m. Tickets are $30, $20 for members.
- "Syncopation" in Boulder — The Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art pairs a live DJ with its current exhibition, "MediaLive: Dirt Poor, Data Rich. Art in Public Spaces," plus the unveiling of a new sculpture, cash bar, snacks and more. At the BMoCA starting at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $20.
Sunday, Dec. 14
- Winter Holiday Bazaar in Manitou Springs — This once-a-year pop-up transforms the historic Rockledge House estate into a festive holiday marketplace filled with cozy, hand-crafted goods and one-of-a-kind treasures from local artists and makers. Open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Smokebrush Farm.
All weekend/Ending soon
- "Little Women" and the "Nutcracker Suite" in Lakewood — Ballet Ariel brings beauty and charm, family and community to the holiday season with a duo of ballets. See an original production of Little Women accompanied by live music by Gossamer Winds, and the Nutcracker Suite. On stage at the Lakewood Cultural Center, Friday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $35.
- "The Nutcracker" in Northglenn — Step into the enchanting world of The Nutcracker, a timeless ballet that weaves a tale of magic, dreams, and holiday wonder. On stage at the Parsons Theatre Dec. 11-14. Tickets start at $43.
- "Brown Sugar Nutcracker" in Boulder — An adaptation of the classical ballet by Tchaikovsky re-imagined into a modern musical adventure, infused with belly dance, samba and hip hop. On stage at New Vista High School on Saturday, Dec. 13, and Sunday, Dec. 14. Tickets start at $10.
- "Black Christmas" on film in Denver — Black Christmas, one of the most influential Hitchcockian slashers of all time, is on screen at the Sie FilmCenter in 35mm on Friday, Dec. 12 and Saturday, Dec. 13 at 9:45 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 14 at noon. Tickets are $15.
- "Home for the Holidays" in Grand Lake — A festive and heartwarming holiday tribute from the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. On stage Saturday, Dec.13, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $33.
- "Newsies" in Grand Junction — The Theatre Project of Grand Junction presents a cast of almost 90 advanced students on a fast-moving, toe-tapping adventure that follows Jack, a newsie who rallies workers from across New York City to strike against unfair conditions and fight for what's right. On stage in the Grand Junction High School
Auditorium Dec. 12-14. Tickets start at $7.
- "Winterfest" in Boulder — It's time for Chautauqua’s annual holiday celebration! Enjoy festive food and drinks, live music, horse-drawn carriage rides, a holiday market, and a variety of family-friendly activities. Events take place Friday, Dec. 12 and Saturday, Dec. 13. Explore events and ticket options here.
- Kris Kringle Market in Vail — A mountain market in the Vail Village featuring local artisans, handmade baked goods and food products, plus musical entertainment, kids' activities, gluhwein and more. Open Dec. 12 and 13 from noon to 5:30 p.m. and Dec. 14 from noon to 5 p.m.
- "HiFi Holiday" in Denver — This cocktail experience and listening lounge is a collaboration between ESP HiFi, High Road Spirits, and Fireside at Five. The experience offers a specialty menu of Japanese-inspired drinks and bites paired with curated vinyl soundtracks by local DJs. Walk-ins only, from Friday through Sunday, Dec. 12-14 and 19-21, 5 to 10 p.m. at the Populus Hotel.
- “Homeland” Nepali Modernism in Denver – The work of Lain Singh Bangdel, the father of modern Nepali art, is on display in this exhibition of over 40 paintings, the largest exhibition of Bangdel’s art ever presented in the United States. On view at CU Denver’s Emmanuel Art Gallery now through Dec. 13.
- BODY // POWER virtual art gallery — The exhibition features work by 30+ women and nonbinary fighters, survivors and truth tellers. Pieces explore themes of reproductive justice, invisible disabilities, healing through the arts and reclaiming narratives. Explore the gallery here. On view through Dec. 13.
- “Softer, Louder” in Denver — A PlatteForum Resident Artist Alumni Show at Spark Gallery, featuring six former resident artists whose work explores color, softness and joy as both intimate gestures and radical acts. The exhibition runs through Dec. 16.
- “KissFist: Behind the Scenes” in Brighton – The exhibit highlights the artistic process of muralists from the deaf community. On view at Anythink Brighton through Dec. 19.
- Denver Winter Market — A holiday and makers market showcasing works by over 100 small businesses. Shop at the Sports Castle, Dec. 12-14. Hours vary by day. Admission starts at $23.18.
- RiNo Gem & Mineral Show in Denver — Shop minerals, fine jewelry, and gem-inspired artwork directly from miners, jewelers, and independent creators. Open at Truss House from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dec. 12-14. Admission is free.
- Holiday Tours at the Governor’s Mansion in Denver — Celebrate the season with festive guided tours at Boettcher Mansion on Friday, Dec. 12 and Saturday, Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tours are free and open to the public.
Ongoing events, exhibitions and attractions
- "The Westside Oratorio" in Denver — A sweeping and poignant epic that brings to life the stories of seven generations of Mexican-Americans who made the West Denver neighborhood of Auraria their home. On stage at Su Teatro Dec. 4-21. Tickets start at $17.
- "Santa’s Big Red Sack" in Aurora — Denver’s most irreverent Christmas tradition is wrapping up its final season! Santa’s Big Red Sack is back for one last sleigh ride, stuffed with sketches, musical mayhem, and the kind of twisted holiday cheer that’s made it a must-see since 2002. On stage at the People's Building, Dec. 11
- “Frozen” in Arvada — Filled with magic, surprises and iconic songs, this family-friendly production runs through Jan. 4, 2026. On stage at the Arvada Center Tuesday through Saturday at 7 p.m., with matinees on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. Tickets start at $40.30.
- “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors” in Denver – A laugh-out-loud reimagining of the gothic classic, filled with clever wordplay and anything-goes pop culture references. On stage now at the Denver Center for Performing Arts Garner Galleria Theatre through May 10, 2026. Tickets start at $61.36.
- "Christmas Movie the Play: The Beginning" in Denver — A romance-turned-horror hits the stage at Denver area breweries, select dates Dec. 6-21. Explore locations here. Tickets are $15.
- “Goodnight Moon” in Denver – A theatrical adaptation of one of the world’s most popular children’s books, featuring music and dance. On stage at the Denver Center for Performing Arts through Jan. 25, 2026. Tickets start at $25.96.
- "A Christmas Carol" in Denver — A family-friendly musical adaptation of the Dickens classic, following Ebenezer Scrooge’s overnight journey from miserliness to redemption. On stage now at the Denver Center for Performing Arts through Dec. 28; showtimes vary by date. Tickets start at $41.20.
- "Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol" in Breckenridge — What if Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol was rewritten from Jacob Marley's point of view? Join Breckenridge Backstage Theatre for a twist on the beloved holiday classic. On stage Dec. 10-31. Tickets start at $30.
- “Mary Poppins” in Colorado Springs — The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company presents the beloved musical that offers a joyful experience for audiences of all ages. Running now through Dec. 28, showtimes vary. Tickets start at $18.
- “Stocking Stuffers” in Golden — A boldly irreverent holiday comedy, featuring razor-sharp humor, outrageous characters and an original score from the creative team behind The Great American Trailer Park Musicals. On stage now and through Dec. 28, with showtimes varying by date. Tickets start at $35.
- “The Story of the Nutcracker” in Golden — An interactive, family-friendly retelling designed for young audiences, inviting children directly into the magical world of Marie and her Nutcracker. Filled with music, playful surprises and opportunities for kids to participate onstage, this joyful production is crafted to spark imagination for ages 3–13. Performances are Saturdays at 10 a.m. and noon now and through Dec. 27, with an additional performance on Dec. 13 at noon only. Tickets start at $18.
- “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” in Golden — Miners Alley Performing Arts Center reimagines the beloved holiday classic as a 1940s live radio broadcast, complete with dynamic character work, live Foley sound effects and nostalgic holiday music. Warm, funny and rich in period detail, the production offers a fresh perspective on George Bailey’s story and its themes of community, generosity and the impact of one life. Running now through Dec. 28, with showtimes varying by date. Tickets start at $35.
- "The Ringmaster's Christmas" in Colorado Springs — Christopher Keller and an incredible cast of young circus acrobats bring out the big laughs in this rambunctious tale of the Ringmaster who cannot remember the true meaning of the holidays. On stage at the Millibo Theatre on select days, Dec. 6-21. Tickets start at $15.
- "Every Brilliant Thing" in Boulder — Why is life worth living? Can you count the ways? Ice cream? Lazy afternoons in the park? Laughing so hard you shoot milk out your nose? "Every Brilliant Thing" is a deeply funny and life-affirming play that begins with a child grappling with his mother’s attempted suicide. The child makes a list of brilliant, joy-giving things and leaves it on Mom’s hospital pillow. Number six on the list? “Me.” On stage at the Dairy Arts Center Dec. 5-28. Tickets start at $12.
- Hudson Holidays in Littleton — Take a spectacular stroll through the gardens, explore the lighted maze and admire the larger-than-life themed exhibits. The family-friendly event will also feature theme nights and special events throughout the season. Open select nights through Jan. 4, 2026. Tickets start at $20, free for kids 2 and under.
- "Yule Be Naughty...Of Course" in Colorado Springs —This Holiday Cabaret returns to the stage with an all-star cast as they sing, dance, circus and poke fun at the trials and tribulations of this most Merry Season. This is a show for adults. On stage at the Millibo Theatre Thursdays through Saturdays from Dec. 11-20. Tickets start at $25.
- “Blossoms of Light” in Denver and "Trail of Lights" in Littleton — Denver Botanic Gardens’ signature holiday event returns, transforming the gardens into a trail of illuminated installations. Runs through Jan. 11, 2026, with entry times varying by date. Tickets start at $18.
- ElectriCritters in Pueblo — The Pueblo Zoo tradition features magical light creations, hot cocoa, tasty treats and holiday shopping, plus free photos with Santa Claus on select days. Visit now through Dec. 28. Tickets start at $5.50, free for kids 2 and under.
- Zoo Lights in Denver — The Denver Zoo's 80 acres will be adorned with millions of lights and animated light sculptures through Jan. 4, 2026. Tickets start at $26 for adults and $19 for kids 3 and up.
- Christkindlmarket in Denver — The German-style holiday market is located on the east side of the Tivoli Quad at the Auraria Campus (a new location this year). The festival is free and open to the public daily from 1 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 23.
- "Camp Christmas" in Aurora — This immersive holiday experience invites guests to explore themed pop-up bars, dazzling décor, a free Merry Badge scavenger hunt, free Santa visits every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a Camp Christmas Gift Shop filled with quirky seasonal finds. The Camp Christmas Express is now open and runs through Dec. 24, with access Tuesday through Sunday; hours vary by day. Admission is $10 per person with walk-up tickets only.
- The Artists’ Gallery Holiday Boutique in Cañon City — Shop handmade items, Christmas decor, jewelry and more. The boutique is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, through Dec. 25.
- Mile High Drone Show in Denver — Free, holiday drone shows will be staged nightly through Dec. 31. The 11-minute shows start at 7 p.m. and are visible west of downtown Denver. The best viewing areas will be from Tivoli Quad at Auraria Campus and Sculpture Park at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.
- Christmas in Color in Denver and Morrison — A huge, drive-through Christmas light display, open to explore in two locations: at Water World and at Red Rocks Park. The Water World display is open now through Dec. 28, and the Red Rocks display is open now through Dec. 28. Tickets start at $34.99 per vehicle.
- “The Honest Eye: Camille Pissarro’s Impressionism” in Denver — A major Denver Art Museum retrospective on Pissarro, with landscapes, cityscapes and portraits tracing his role in shaping Impressionism. Open Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets for the exhibition start at $30 for adult Colorado residents, with discounts for youth and members.
- "Outsider Show" in Lakewood — Pirate Contemporary Art started this event in 1980 as a way to bring in local artists without representation. Hang your own art on Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. and see works by emerging artists Dec. 12-28.
- “Traqueros: Mexican Trackworkers and the American Railroad” in Golden — The free, bilingual exhibit sheds light on the untold history of Mexican and Mexican American laborers who built and maintained the railroads that connected the American West. On view during museum hours through August 2026.
- “The Secret World of Elephants” in Denver – A hands-on exhibition gives families a unique look at the amazing world of elephants. Guests will discover how these incredible animals evolved, learn about their fascinating behaviors, and see why they're so important to the environments where they live. On view through Jan. 25, 2026. Included in museum admission.
- "Brick Planet" in Denver — "A magical journey made with LEGO bricks" is the newest exhibition at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. On view until May 3, 2026. Included with museum admission, which starts at $20.95.
- "Magical Winter Nights" in Denver — An immersive experience where guests journey through a reimagined, winter wonderland version of the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. This limited-time, after-dark experience runs now through Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. The first entry is at 4:15 p.m. daily, with special 21+ nights on Dec. 4, 11 and 18. Tickets start at $19.95.
- Christmas at Gaylord Rockies in Aurora — A whimsical holiday village, featuring Candy Cane Mountain indoor snow tubing, interactive ice sculptures telling the story of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” a Gingerbread Mountain cabin, Build-a-Bear Workshop, photos with Santa and so much more. Open daily through Jan. 2, 2026, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Ticket prices for individual experiences can be found here.
- Winter on the Mountain at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs — The event features thousands of twinkling lights, live festive music, Santa visits, a large tree with cozy firepits and s’mores. The Alpine Coaster will also be operating, and seasonal beverages and treats will be available. Festivities run through Jan. 4. Tickets start at $35.
Some other groups mentioned on this list may also be financial supporters of CPR News. Financial supporters have no editorial influence.
How we pick our events: These listings highlight events around the state to give readers a sense of the breadth of Colorado’s arts and cultural happenings; it is not a comprehensive list of all weekly events. Entries are not endorsements or reviews. Each week’s list is published on Friday and is not updated.
Have suggestions for next week’s list? Email Lauren Antonoff Hart at [email protected].