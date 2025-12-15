Books We Love: 2025

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

We projected the Book Signal. And you, dear readers, saved the day.

Here's a list of the best books of 2025, recommended by Colorado Public Radio staff and friends. (If you contributed, we thank you!)

Click on a cover to read a short review. You can also use the tags below to narrow the results by category.

Books with a green sticker indicate fan favorites, with multiple submissions.

Want to peruse previous archives? Here are the best books of 2023 and the best books of 2024.

Submissions have been edited for style and clarity.