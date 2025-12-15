Pikes Peak Library District to buy empty lot in northeast Colorado Springs

Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is considering a vacant plot near Sand Creek High School in northeast Colorado Springs as the possible home for a future library branch.

The board voted to purchase the land during a recent trustee meeting, citing what it called a "library desert" in that area of the city.

“I think it's a really strong opportunity to get land,” said Board Vice President Aaron Salt. “As (land) is becoming less and less available.”

The empty lot on Pony Tracks Drive is expected to cost the district $936,000, which will come from unassigned funds from a $2 million donation last year.

“If the property is suitable for building on,” said PPLD Chief Operating Officer Heather Laslie, “we would be pressing forward and then looking at what that looks like in the future.”

Along with any future building, the district also needs to consider putting in a retention pond and parking.

The purchase comes as the district is also celebrating buying the buildings that house Ruth Holly and Ute Pass branches.

Last year, the district closed the Rockrimmon branch, citing financial concerns with the ongoing lease.