Section of East Boulder Street in downtown Colorado Springs one step closer to permanent closure

Colorado Springs Planning Commission has given thumbs up to a plan from School District 11 to permanently close a section of East Boulder Street between North Nevada Avenue and North Weber Street.

The street near Palmer High School closed earlier this year to accommodate construction as the district began renovations on the 85-year-old building.

Ownership of the street near Palmer High School would go back to the city if District 11 decides they no longer want the land.

Several students and staff at Palmer High School spoke in support of the closure during last week's commission meeting, mostly citing safety concerns.

“It's very very unsafe traveling on foot downtown near Palmer,” said Dennis Moore, Lead Campus Security Officer at Palmer High School. “We got 12-1500 kids out and about all day starting 6:30 in the morning till 6 o'clock at night.”

A handful of people attended the meeting to oppose the change, citing concerns about increased traffic on surrounding streets.

“I argue Boulder Street is needed, if not essential,” said resident Tim Scanlon. “I oppose the vacation," of the street, meaning he opposes the city turning it over to the district. "However, if the athletic track is sufficiently compelling then permanently close the street and retain right of way.”

The district wants to build a practice track and athletic field to replace the street should the plan to close the section receive ultimate approval, although there is no timeline on that project yet.

The current phase of renovations are expected to be complete by the end of 2027. City council is expected to take up the issue of closing that section of Boulder Street early next year.

The request is part of a larger set of applications from District 11 to rezone the area and create a consolidated campus at the downtown high school.

That includes the potential demolition of several homes located along St. Vrain Street, currently classified as a part of the Weber-Wasatch National Historic District. The district purchased the homes.

If the city rezones the homes, the school would look to demolish them to make way for further construction.

That also came up during the meeting.

“Palmer claims these homes are not historic because of a self-funded historian's statements, noting they are not in a city historic overlay district,” said Mariah Osborn from Historic Uptown Neighborhood, which represents the area. “But these homes have been recognized as historic since the 1970s by the National Historic Register.”

During the meeting, Chris Lieber with architectural firm N.E.S. Inc. said though that the historic district boundaries are unique.

“The evaluation of the buildings themselves,” said Lieber, “indicated that independently none of those structures on their own would qualify for the national historic register. The value is in the overall Weber-Wasatch district.”

The planning commission voted unanimously to reclassify the homes. That proposal also moves on to City Council.