Officer-involved shooting in El Paso County referred to grand jury

A grand jury will consider a case from July in which two sheriff's deputies responding to a call in El Paso County were involved in the fatal shooting of a man.

Initial reports from the sheriff's office said the suspect became physically aggressive toward the deputies and was able to grab and deploy one of their tasers. Following an investigation by the multi-agency “Deadly Force Investigation Team” the case was referred to the 4th Judicial District Grand Jury for further review.

The deputies were responding to a call from a neighbor of the El Paso County home, according to a preliminary investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

After initially investigating the disturbance involving Prine and an adult female, deputies attempted to detain Prine, when the altercation allegedly occurred.

Deputies began rendering aid until medical personnel arrived. Prine was later pronounced dead on the scene. The two deputies were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Upon hearing evidence and potentially investigating further, the grand jury will decide if there's enough evidence to bring criminal charges. If the grand jury decides not to bring charges then it will, as required by state law, publish a report detailing the results of its investigation.

In accordance with the Sheriff's Office policies the two deputies, Brenden Koehlinger and Juanito Cuellar, have been on administrative leave since the shooting.