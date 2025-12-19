We got you something special: The 10th annual Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza!

By Ryan Warner and Chandra Thomas Whitfield
·
Listen Now
56min 00sec
COLORADO MATTERS HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA
Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Voice of the Denver Nuggets, stadium announcer Kyle Speller, performs a version of "Twas the Night Before Christmas" with a Mile High twist.

A CPR tradition turns 10 this year. The Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza began a decade ago — inspired by 1963's Judy Garland Christmas special. After a year of relentless news, hundreds of Coloradans forgot their troubles and got happy at the sparkling new Mapleton Arts Center in north Denver.

Performers included eTown co-host and Bluegrass Hall of Famer Nick Forster of Hot Rize, Denver Nuggets announcer Kyle Speller, the women of Mariachi Las Dahlias, and others.

Enjoy photos of the event below and cozy up with sounds of the season above.

COLORADO MATTERS HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA
Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Musician, Hot Rize co-founder and eTown co-host Nick Forster, left, with banjo player Chris Elliot, headlined this year’s Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza.
COLORADO MATTERS HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA
Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Musician and children's television host Dave Ladon helped celebrate Hanukkah and channeled Judy Garland with two songs.
COLORADO MATTERS HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA
Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Denver rapper Old Man Saxon with two middle schoolers, Gisele Howell and Seylah Ballard Kincy, debuting an original Kwanzaa rap.
COLORADO MATTERS HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA
Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Mariachi Las Dahlias, an all-women Mariachi band, backstage with Sr. Host Ryan Warner.
COLORADO MATTERS HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA
Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Colorado comedian Stephanie McHugh shared yuletide yuks.
COLORADO MATTERS HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA
Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Colorado Matters co-host Chandra Thomas Whitfield shimmers.
COLORADO MATTERS HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA
Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
CPR Classical host Kabin Thomas served as emcee.

Latest Stories