We got you something special: The 10th annual Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza!

A CPR tradition turns 10 this year. The Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza began a decade ago — inspired by 1963's Judy Garland Christmas special. After a year of relentless news, hundreds of Coloradans forgot their troubles and got happy at the sparkling new Mapleton Arts Center in north Denver.
Performers included eTown co-host and Bluegrass Hall of Famer Nick Forster of Hot Rize, Denver Nuggets announcer Kyle Speller, the women of Mariachi Las Dahlias, and others.
Enjoy photos of the event below and cozy up with sounds of the season above.
