We got you something special: The 10th annual Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza!

A CPR tradition turns 10 this year. The Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza began a decade ago — inspired by 1963's Judy Garland Christmas special. After a year of relentless news, hundreds of Coloradans forgot their troubles and got happy at the sparkling new Mapleton Arts Center in north Denver.

Performers included eTown co-host and Bluegrass Hall of Famer Nick Forster of Hot Rize, Denver Nuggets announcer Kyle Speller, the women of Mariachi Las Dahlias, and others.

Enjoy photos of the event below and cozy up with sounds of the season above.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Musician, Hot Rize co-founder and eTown co-host Nick Forster, left, with banjo player Chris Elliot, headlined this year’s Colorado Matters Holiday Extravaganza.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Musician and children's television host Dave Ladon helped celebrate Hanukkah and channeled Judy Garland with two songs.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Denver rapper Old Man Saxon with two middle schoolers, Gisele Howell and Seylah Ballard Kincy, debuting an original Kwanzaa rap.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Mariachi Las Dahlias, an all-women Mariachi band, backstage with Sr. Host Ryan Warner.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Colorado comedian Stephanie McHugh shared yuletide yuks.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Colorado Matters co-host Chandra Thomas Whitfield shimmers.