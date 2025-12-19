Nearly 90,000 Xcel customers without power Friday morning

Around 90,000 Xcel Customers are without power this morning in Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer and Weld counties. The state's largest energy company implemented another planned safety power shutdown at 5 a.m. ahead of hurricane level wind forecasts.

Xcel cut power to 69,000 customers this morning, and roughly 20,000 customers were already without power due to damage from Wednesday’s wind storm and shut-off event.

Conditions on Friday are expected to be a “particularly dangerous situation,” according to the National Weather Service. That means that the risk of fire is severe, and conditions are ripe for a fast-moving wildfire, especially in the foothills.

Gusts are expected to reach 105 miles per hour in the foothills of Boulder and Jefferson Counties, increasing the risk of wildfires. The National Weather Service warns of sustained winds of 45-55 miles per hour.

“(Friday is) not going to be nearly as widespread of a wind event (as Wednesday),” said NWS Denver meteorologist Zach Hiris.

Red flag warnings remain in effect for the entire Front Range from Fort Collins to Ordway, with the highest risk in Boulder and Jefferson counties, from 5 a.m. to midnight Friday night, due to dangerous fire conditions.

The Boulder County Office of Emergency Management is warning against travel in the area, writing in a public notice: “This is a particularly dangerous situation in Boulder County that poses a significant threat to life and property in the event of a wildfire start.”

Xcel is monitoring around 700 miles of power lines. Some customers may be without power for three days or more.

Services disrupted

RTD says W Line service between the Federal Center State and Golden will be disrupted; bus shuttles will be used while the line is impacted.

Boulder County schools are closed again Friday. CU Boulder is closed. At least 34 Jeffco schools are closed. More school closures are possible.

Along with charging centers, The American Red Cross opened overnight shelters Thursday night at Wellspring Catholic Academy in Lakewood and Gilpin County School in Black Hawk.

In Yuma County, a fire that was started by high winds Wednesday night burned approximately 12,000 acres. As of Friday morning, it was 100 percent contained.

The 33 Fire burned between the towns of Yuma and Wray in a rural area and no homes are currently under threat. Four structures were destroyed — all are either sheds or abandoned homes. No livestock or people have been reported injured.

At Denver International Airport, 86 flights into or out of the airport were delayed Friday morning.

Recouping losses

For homeowners and renters, the costs of a power shutoff may add up: spoiled food, frozen pipes and in worse case situations, downed trees and debris damaging homes.

Carole Walker, with the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association (RMIIA), said policy holders should evaluate their policies before filing claims, or talk to their insurance broker. That's because short-term expenses, like recouping costs for rotten food, may not meet their deductibles.

"So before you file a claim, do think about, does it make sense?" she said "Would I be filing a $500 claim when I have a thousand dollars deductible?"