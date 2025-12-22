Cheyenne Mountain State Park set to grow by nearly 500 acres

Cheyenne Mountain State Park in southwest Colorado Springs is getting bigger by about 483 acres.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced the long-planned expansion effort last week after it was approved by the Colorado General Assembly Capital Development Committee on Thursday.

That allows CPW to move forward with buying about 357 acres for $8.93 million. The Trust for Public Land will also help with the cost. Meanwhile, the city of Colorado Springs has approved the purchase of an adjacent 126-acre parcel. The two acquisitions increase the park’s total size to about 3,184 acres.

“This project has been more than two decades in the making,” CPW Southeast Region Manager Frank McGee said.

The new land helps bring the 26-mile Chamberlain Trail closer to becoming a reality. The master-planned project would eventually connect Cheyenne Mountain State Park to Blodgett Peak in the northwest of the city. The park will continue to be largely owned by the city and operated by CPW.

“Each partner brings unique strengths to this effort, allowing us to acquire land and expand access to Cheyenne Mountain State Park so residents and visitors can enjoy this landscape for generations to come,” Colorado Springs Parks, Trails, and Open Space program manager Lonna Thelan said.

The purchase will also allow CPW to install new signage at the park’s main entrance along State Highway 115, hopefully increasing the visibility of the resource.

“Cheyenne Mountain State Park welcomes significant visitation, but we still hear from first-time visitors who say they didn’t realize the park was even here,” said Cheyenne Mountain State Park manager Jason Hagan.