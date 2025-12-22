Federal judge blocks Colorado law requiring that consumers be warned of air quality effects of gas stoves

By Jesse Paul, Colorado Sun

A federal judge in Denver on Friday indefinitely blocked Colorado from enforcing a new state law requiring that retails post air quality warnings on gas stoves sold in stores or online.

U.S. District Court Judge S. Kato Crews issued a preliminary injunction against House Bill 1161, which was passed by the legislature earlier this year and signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis. It took effect Aug. 6, and imposed fines up to $20,000 per violation.

Crews, who was appointed to the federal bench by President Joe Biden, agreed with an argument from the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers, a trade group, that the law likely violates their First Amendment rights.

“The court disagrees that the labeling requirement merely enables customers to access information — the only reason customers can access this information is because the State compels peddlers of gas stoves to speak it,” Crews wrote in his 27-page ruling. “Further … whether the information is truthful and accurate is subject to substantial disagreement within the scientific community.”

The preliminary injunction means the law cannot be enforced until and unless the case goes through the full legal process and the state overcomes the lawsuit filed by the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers. The state may also appeal the preliminary injunction to the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which is based in Denver.

The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers celebrated the ruling.

“This ruling allows our industry to continue focusing on innovation, safety, energy efficiency and consumer choice without being subjected to state-level mandates that lack scientific support,” the group said in a written statement. “We appreciate the thoughtful consideration the court has brought to this complex issue and look forward to continued engagement through the judicial process.”

The lead sponsors of the bill were Rep. Alex Valdez, D-Denver, and Sens. Cathy Kipp, D-Fort Collins, and Katie Wallace, D-Longmont.

“This bill discloses facts, and the appliance industry doesn’t like facts,” Valdez said in a written statement Friday. “If you know their product is killing you, which this law requires, you will buy better products. At the end of the day that’s all these people care about is money, not you or your family. Their morals are as toxic as the pollution they want forced into your home without disclosure.”

Kipp said she absolutely disagrees with the ruling.

“The required label makes no judgment as to whether the indoor air implications from having a gas stove in your home are good or bad, but merely points to a website which contains ‘credible, evidenced-based information on the health impacts of gas-fueled stoves,'” she said.

The law required retailers to post a yellow adhesive label on gas-fueled stove display models in bold-faced, black type in English and Spanish that says: Understand the air quality implications of having a gas stove. The notice must include a QR code linking to a website created by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The law required retailers selling gas stoves online to prominently post the warning and QR code on the yellow label.

The state, represented by the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, argued that the law doesn’t fall under free speech protections because it regulates government speech only. Crews rejected that claim.

The judge said the government can compel speech only if it’s purely factual and uncontroversial, and found that the claims gas stoves pose air quality concerns don’t meet that standard.

“The labeling requirement is controversial because there is robust disagreement between scientific sources concerning whether gas-fueled stoves cause or are associated with negative health outcomes,” he said. “Defendant does not present any conclusive evidence regarding the potential health effects of using gas-fueled stoves.”

The Attorney General’s Office declined to comment on the preliminary injunction.

“I can confirm the department has not engaged in any enforcement of the law since it took effect,” said Lawrence Pacheco, a spokesman for Attorney General Phil Weiser.