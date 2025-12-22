Wildfire and evacuations in Fourmile Canyon near Boulder

Updated at 7:36 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025.

A wildfire has broken out in Fourmile Canyon west of Boulder on Monday night.

The blaze prompted the immediate evacuation in the area of 519 Wild Turkey Trail, a rural mountain stretch south of Salina.

Below is a current map of the evacuation area as of 6:04 p.m.

A map showing an Evacuation Warning has been issued for the area of Fourmile Canyon due to a wildfire in the area on Dec. 22, 2025.

“If you have received an evacuation notice, you need to stop what you're doing and evacuate out of the area. This is not a time to start calling people to try to figure out what's going on,” Vinnie Montez with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. “You need to heed the advice and do what you're being asked to do.”

It’s unclear if the 1-acre fire is threatening any structures. There have been no reports of injuries. Officials say those evacuating should use Evening Star Road for evacuations and avoid Wild Turkey Trail. Evacuees can go to the Boulder Criminal Justice Center at Boulder Canyon Drive and 6th Street.

A spokesman for Boulder County Fire told CPR News they issued an evacuation out of “an abundance of caution.” Crews are en route and assessing the size of the fire. The sheriff’s office is asking people to avoid using Fourmile Canyon Road.

This is a developing story and will be updated.