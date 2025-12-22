Listen: Denver isn’t even close to hitting its ambitious climate goals. Will it ever get on track?

By Sam Brasch
·
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
A sapling sits at the edge of Benedict Fountain Park as officials celebrate the planting of 3,600 trees in the city. Nov. 6, 2025.

On an unseasonably warm morning in November, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston gathered reporters and city leaders to celebrate a tree.

The sapling — a deciduous tulip tree known for its yellow spring flowers —  sat in a shallow hole dug into Benedict Fountain Park, an oasis of green turf nestled against downtown skyscrapers. By burying its roots, Johnston declared the city had met a goal that his administration set the previous January: planting 4,500 trees in 2025. 

Denver typically plants closer to 2,500 trees annually, according to the city’s forestry department. By accelerating the pace, at least for a year, Johnston said the city had shown its commitment to guarding residents against rising global temperatures, despite its recent budget struggles

“Every tree planted is a new location of shade,” Johnston said. “It’s a new, wonderful place for someone to sit on a Saturday morning, or take someone on a date, or propose.”

The successful tree-planting sprint, however, comes as Denver sets to miss a major climate target. By 2025, the city planned to cut its planet-warming emissions 40 percent below 2019 levels, a milestone toward completely eliminating any contribution to global warming by 2040.

Johnston admits Denver isn't close to meeting the benchmark. 

