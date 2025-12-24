Ways to participate in Audubon’s national Christmas bird count in Southern Colorado

Birdwatching groups around Southern Colorado join others around the nation in gathering data for Audubon's longest-running wintertime tradition for citizen scientists.

The Christmas bird count started at the turn of the 20th century with 27 conservationists in 25 locations. Instead of going for a traditional hunt, they instead opted for a count and inadvertently created one of the world’s largest citizen-based conservation efforts.

There are multiple opportunities to participate in this year's bird count in Southern Colorado.

On Saturday, Dec. 27, avian enthusiasts are meeting in Kit Carson and Douglas Counties, as well as in Pueblo and Custer counties at Lake Isabel.

The following weekend, the count continues Jan. 2 southeast of Pueblo. On Jan. 3, birders are meeting in three locations: Black Forest, the Spanish Peaks area, and Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve in the San Luis Valley.

The Colorado Springs count at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Jan. 5 is the last opportunity to participate in this region.

The counts require pre-registration on Audubon's website. Register here.