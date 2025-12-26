A new Head Start-funded daycare in Walsenburg has moved into a permanent location

The Chicanos Por La Causa daycare center that opened in Walsenburg in September now has a permanent home and plans to expand.

Rhonda Duskey is the vice president of early childhood development for Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC) in Colorado. She said the free daycare program is currently fully enrolled, with 12 children currently in the program.

“This was such a great opportunity to be in the facility where our children had a fantastic playground where they could go out and do outdoor play,” Duskey said. “It’s also going to be a great opportunity that we can possibly seek ways to expand in Walsenburg to better serve the community.”

Currently, the center is accepting children ages 3 to 5. Duskey said with the larger space, the daycare is working to serve children from birth to five years old at some point in the future.

The CPLC early childhood development center is funded by Head Start, a federally funded program that provides free early childhood education and connects families with community resources.

Duskey said having accessible childcare is a key to the success of young families.

“Parents speak on how difficult it is if you don't have quality care to be able to secure and maintain employment or even maybe pursue higher education,” she said.

The Arizona-based non-profit has daycares in Pueblo, Trinidad and now Walsenburg.