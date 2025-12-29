Get ready for a night of high drama and virtuosic sparkle! CPR Classical presents Rachmaninoff’s "Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini" with the Colorado Symphony on Friday, January 9 at Boettcher Concert Hall.

Led by conductor Jun Märkl and featuring the electrifying pianist Makoto Ozone, this concert spotlights one of Rachmaninoff’s last great masterpieces. The Rhapsody is a piano concerto-style piece—thrilling, romantic, and endlessly inventive—spinning 24 dazzling variations from a tiny fiddle tune by Niccolò Paganini. Listen for the famous swooning 18th variation (you’ll recognize it!) and the playful musical winks along the way.

Be sure to say hello to CPR Classical Midday Host Karla Walker, who’ll be on hand to welcome you to the evening. She'll be at the CPR Classical table in the lobby, where you can sign up for a chance to win tickets to see the Colorado Symphony perform Tchaikovsky’s profoundly emotional Symphony #6 on February 7.



