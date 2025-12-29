Telluride Ski Resort remains closed as ski patrollers continue wage strike

One of the busiest weeks of the ski season has gone quiet at Telluride Ski Resort, where empty slopes and idle lifts mark the third day of a ski patroller strike.

The walkout began Saturday after months of negotiations between the resort and the Telluride Professional Ski Patrol Association failed to produce a new contract that satisfied the needs of both parties.

Katherine Devlin, an advanced patroller and vice president of the local union, told CPR News she believes her colleagues deserve the increase in pay and benefits they’re asking for, as they handle far more than routine mountain safety.

“These are not just ski bums. Duties range from basic safety, like setting up bamboo and ropes, to responding to medical incidents to avalanche control work in the alpine terrain,” she said. “We are not easily replaceable. These people basically have PhDs in skiing. They’ve devoted their lives to this career.”

At the center of the dispute is pay. Devlin said confusion around the numbers has circulated publicly, but the union is seeking an across-the-board increase of about 20 percent.

“They’ve offered us about 13 percent, and their numbers haven’t changed in three weeks. I understand 20 percent sounds like a lot, but these wages have been compressed for decades,” she said. “For instance, I'm a sixth-year patroller, and I make $25 an hour.”

With negotiations stalled, Devlin said the union has reduced its demands, including dropping requests related to healthcare and gear allowances. But the resort’s offer has not changed in weeks.

“We want to make a deal, we want to get back to work,” she said. “We’ve come down on our demands by about $200,000, but they haven’t come up in their offer by even a dollar.”

According to MIT’s cost of living calculator, assuming a 40-hour workweek, that hourly wage puts Devlin below the amount needed for a living wage in San Miguel County by more than $2,000 annually. That’s due in part to Telluride’s high-cost housing market. Trainees and rookies are making even less, with hourly wages starting at $21.50 an hour.

“I'd say you're pretty lucky if you get a room for $1,500 a month. And that’s just for a room in a shared house,” Devlin said. The low wages, she said, are driving experienced patrollers away — a trend she says threatens safety on the mountain.

“The result is that both people with 10 to 15 years of experience, who are ready to start families and can’t afford to do it here, and rookies, whose starting salaries are too low to survive, are both leaving. That means we’re putting younger and less experienced patrollers in dangerous positions,” Devlin said. “It directly correlates to the safety of the mountain.”

Many patrollers rely on side jobs to make ends meet, often working in the restaurant or construction industries to supplement their income. Devlin says that means many patrollers are cutting their hours back to part-time and creating a gap in available workers.

“We really love what we do, and that's kind of weaponized against us,” Devlin said.

This is not the first time patrollers have gone head-to-head with resorts in Colorado. Last year, Keystone patrollers also demanded a wage increase from parent company Vail Resorts after employees at a sister resort went on strike.

The resort has said it will remain closed indefinitely and warned that trespassers on the mountain will be prosecuted.

CPR News reached out to Telluride Ski Resort for comment, but had not heard back by the time of publication.