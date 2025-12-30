AdAmAn Club begins annual trek up Pikes Peak to ring in the New Year with fireworks

An annual New Year's tradition dating back more than a century in Colorado Springs is underway. The AdAmAn Club, known for ringing in the new year from the summit of Pikes Peak with a fireworks display, began its two-day hike up the 14er also known as "America's Mountain" on Tuesday morning.

The club, named for its tradition of adding one man or woman each year, makes the trek regardless of the weather. This year, the weather is expected to reflect the mild conditions so far this season.

The newest member of the AdAmAn Club, McReynolds "Mac" Sommers, has a lifelong connection to the group. His grandmother is the widow of a member selected in 1963, and the mother of another member added in 1988, as reported by The Gazette.

New this year, the city of Colorado Springs is opening up the Crystal Reservoir for paid viewing opportunities. The sold-out event escorts guests to the visitor center parking area starting at 10:30 p.m. along the Pikes Peak Highway and includes conversations with AdAmAn members as well as food, warm drinks and souvenirs available for purchase.

The climb kicked off with breakfast on Tuesday morning. The group expects to reach Barr Camp halfway up the mountain by afternoon, where they'll spend the night. On Wednesday, the AdAmAn Club will flash a mirror toward Colorado Springs between 10 and 10:30 a.m. before reaching the summit in the afternoon.

A first fireworks display at 9 p.m. will commemorate the original members of the club, known as the Frozen Five. At midnight, the club will usher in 2026 with another flashy display.