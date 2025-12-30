City-owned ski hills are a cheap antidote to pricey resorts. See which ones are open in Colorado

This winter’s mild weather is affecting ski areas across the state — especially the tiniest ones owned by cities. These low-key ski hills are inexpensive and popular with locals, but a lack of snow and cold have kept some from opening so far this season.

In Durango, Chapman Ski Hill is open, but only partially, after a lightning strike earlier this year temporarily fried a lift and lights. Operations Manager Matt Nimetz explained the ski hill was only able to open because it has snowmaking capabilities — even though the area hasn’t seen a lot of freezing-cold days so far this season.

“So yeah, I've wasted a lot of early morning hours just kind of waiting around or firing up everything and then deciding this isn't worth it,” he said.

Nimetz is happy, however, that the little ski hill has been able to open a bit for local children who are on holiday break. Like many of these city-owned ski hills, Chapman is “pretty much designed so that the kids can go skiing after school,” he said.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Joseph Tubbs, 10, rides lift 1Am, the Poma lift, at Lake City Ski Hill on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. The hill municipal ski hill for a town of fewer than 500 residents first opened in 1966, with a Poma lift purchased from Arapahoe Basin.

It’s the kind of place Nimetz wishes he’d had access to growing up in Fort Collins. He calls Chapman Hill “a gem in town.” While many Coloradans have to drive more than an hour to hit the slopes, Durango kids have a ski area not far from the small city’s historic downtown.

“It kind of blows my mind every time I think about it,” Nimetz said.

Here’s a rundown of all the city-owned ski areas in the state:

Fun facts:

Chapman Ski Hill

Chapman also features an ice-skating rink that becomes a roller-skating rink in the warmer months.

Howelsen Hill

Steamboat says this is the oldest continuously operated ski area in North America.

Cranor Ski Hill

This little hill used to be privately owned, but Gunnison bought it in 1966.

Lake City Ski Hill

One of the ski runs is actually a long, snow-covered driveway leading to a local resident’s summer home.

Lee’s Ski Hill

A local woman named Deema Mary Lee donated this land to the city “to be used as a recreation area for the young people of Ouray.” It’s always been free.