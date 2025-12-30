By Elizabeth Pond, Herald Staff Writer

Editor's Note: This story contains mention of self-harm. If you or someone you know is considering suicide or other acts of self-harm, please visit 988Colorado.com, or call or text 988 from your cell phone for free, confidential, and immediate support.

The Women’s Resource Center temporarily closed this month amid the resignation of volunteers and staff members, who cited ethical concerns.

Former team members said the board used WRC funds to buy stock in Tesla, took months to move money into WRC accounts for center-related expenses, “bullied” staff members and volunteers, and issued a late final paycheck to one employee and underpaid another.

The board said the claims are unsubstantiated and stem from misunderstandings and practices established by the center’s former executive director.

The Women’s Resource Center, which opened in 1987, serves about 1,400 women and families each year, according to the center’s website.

The center “advocates for the personal empowerment and economic self-sufficiency of women and girls in La Plata County” by helping women gain access to job skills, education resources and basic familial needs like food, clothing and shelter, according to the site.

The board announced the temporary closure Dec. 12 via an email and on the organization’s website and social media accounts.

On Dec. 5, about a week before the announcement, two staff members and nearly every volunteer resigned, according to a former staff member.

The explanation for the center’s closure was vague in the board’s initial announcement. The board described the center being in a “transition” period and being involved in an effort to “rebuild our foundation and ensure the long-term well-being of the organization and its ability to serve the community.”

In a letter to the editor published in the The Durango Herald on Dec. 21, the board addressed the staff as having “move(d) forward in their professional journeys.”

The board mentioned the death of the center’s former Executive Director Tammy Tyner in the letter, calling it a “tragic loss.”

Tammy Tyner and the Durango Women's Resource Center

Tyner’s tenure at the center abruptly ended in November, and both she and the board declined to comment about the reason for her departure at the time.

Tyner died by suicide shortly after the announcement that she would be leaving the role.

A former staff member, who requested anonymity for fear her comments could impact her future in the nonprofit sector, said the board cited a “difference in personality” as the reason for Tyner’s termination.

In a written statement to the Herald, the board said it terminated Tyner’s position as a result of “personnel issues,” and that the staff member misunderstood.

“We are aware of the hostility currently directed toward the Board following Tammy’s passing,” the board said in its statement. “It is important to clarify that the decision to end her tenure was made after exhaustive consideration and for vital organizational reasons. We are heartbroken by what followed, but those events were outside of our influence. As volunteers dedicated to the WRC, we are doing our best to lead with integrity under painful circumstances and hope for a more constructive dialogue with our community.”

Tyner pushed back against board practices that she felt were unethical, the former staff member said.

Tyner kept exhaustive notes about every instance in which she thought the board was acting unethically, she said, and sent a letter to the board outlining the practices she did not agree with.

“Tammy would go out and get these amazing grants, and do all this amazing work, and (the board) wouldn’t let her spend the money the way it was supposed to be spent,” the former staff member said. “I’m ready to at least tell the community that they need to start asking more questions about this unethical board – especially the money that they hold. What I know is that these board members have control over an excessive amount of grant money, and that they won’t disperse it in the correct way. And that was Tammy’s big fallout with them.”

What the Women's Resource Center Board claims

In its written statement, the board said reports of staff members not being paid in full are “factually incorrect,” that Tyner’s concerns of funds being withheld were a “misunderstanding” of a liquidation strategy, and that the stocks invested in Tesla were unintentional.

The board said before 2023, the center’s funds were held in a non-self-directed Fidelity account that earned minimal interest and was not accessible to board members. They opted to move money into a mutual fund portfolio with Ameriprise Financial, Inc., and said they did not realize the Ameriprise package included stock in several big companies – including Tesla.

The board shifted to a different financial model once they discovered the stocks were included in the Ameriprise portfolio, they said.

The board said Tyner did not provide monthly financial reports in a “timely manner” and that the board “was understandably concerned when Tammy was unable or unwilling to provide the financial transparency required to fulfill its fiduciary responsibilities.”

“Since Tammy’s termination, we have discovered very little financial documentation other than the QuickBooks data for the past 3 years,” the board said. “The WRC Certified Public Accountant immediately resigned after Tammy separated from the organization, refused to provide any accounting documentation, and was paid in full for her services to date.”

Former staff members and volunteers said the board was unkind toward those working at the center and allegedly denied staff requests to attend board meetings and have access to board meeting notes.

The board said it was unaware of any bullying behavior from its members, and that Tyner implemented a policy that prohibited direct communication between board members and staff or volunteers, which “created a significant barrier resulting in a lack of valuable communication and collaboration.”

Employees and volunteers honor Tyner and her legacy

Several former employees and volunteers said Tyner was a competent leader and a kind mentor.

She often tried to protect other staff members from the board’s actions, according to the former staff member who worked closely with Tyner.

“(Tammy) had probably the best moral compass of anybody I know,” she said. “It’s a heartbreaking situation. ... She was doing a fantastic job of protecting the staff and volunteers, because (the board) is ruthless.”

Kerryanne, a former volunteer who requested she be referred to only by her first name, said she and other volunteers felt unsupported and ignored by the board.

She volunteered with the center for seven years before submitting her resignation along with the rest of the volunteers and staff in early December. She said she could not support the board after Tyner’s termination, which she said came as a shock and a mystery to many volunteers and staff members. The board did not provide a reason for Tyner’s termination to volunteers, she said.

“I said (to the board), ‘You guys made a very unfortunate decision.’ And even though they said it was well thought out, obviously it wasn’t,” she said. “I don’t think they had any idea of the ramifications.”

Kerryanne said if the board had been more hands-on, they would have understood Tyner’s impact, how well she worked with the WRC team and would not have fired her.

She said if the board were to disband, she would “be back there in a heartbeat.”

“The Women’s Resource Center is such a service to this community, and I don’t think Tammy would want to see it closed down,” she said.

Statement from Tammy Tyner’s daughter

Kaylee Tyner, Tammy Tyner’s daughter and former Women’s Resource Center employee, issued the following written statement to The Durango Herald about her experiences at the center and her mother’s termination and death:

I would like to begin by stating that Women’s Resource Center is an invaluable resource to many women and girls in La Plata County, and staff members and volunteers are the reason the organization strived. Tammy Tyner was the most influential and incredible woman, who devoted her life to Women’s Resource Center and the community as a whole. Without her, WRC would not have the impact it does today, and I am dumbfounded by the Board of Directors’ misjudgment in her termination. I began my employment with Women’s Resource Center in January of 2024 as the Marketing Manager. My mother was the Executive Director, and was hoping I could fill in, as I had experience in marketing, temporarily until they found someone for the permanent position. Prior to asking me, Tammy asked Ashley Truitt, Board President, if that was acceptable, as it could be a cause for concern since I am her daughter. The Board or Directors were all more than happy with her asking me. As time went on, the Board of Directors recognized the positive impact I had in the Marketing Department, and asked Tammy to see if I would stay on in a permanent role. I agreed, as I was allowed to work remotely and it could work well for me as a new mom. Things were great in the beginning, but as time passed, I began to recognize the vast disconnect between the Board and staff. Tammy worked extremely hard to involve the Board of Directors in everything, and to give them opportunities to connect with staff and volunteers. Some of the Board were excited and jumped in with enthusiasm, and they were met with that same enthusiasm back, but others were not interested, or simply didn’t have the time required for their role. Things came to a head when staff members began to feel mistreated by certain members of the Board. Tammy frequently discussed specific issues with Ashley, and was always met with disrespect and anger from Ashley. Many board members worked to improve the relationships, just as staff did. However, there were also board members who continued their behavior. I gave notice of my resignation in May of 2025, and remained employed until late September, to ensure a seamless transition with a new Marketing Manager. I had moved to Ridgway in early 2025, but my mom and I still made a great effort to see each other frequently. We talked on the phone daily, and we had a wonderful, close relationship. She frequently shared feelings of being bullied by the Board. I recommended multiple times that she should resign, as the relationship with the Board was toxic, and that she could find a different job that she’d have a similar passion for. She always responded with same thing, “I love my job, staff, and clients. They’re worth fighting for.” That’s the kind of person she was. She always put others before herself. For an organization to have an Executive Director as passionate and caring as she was, is simply hard to find. She was incredibly intelligent, caring, loving, hardworking, and the most impactful person I have ever known. Although I greatly disagree with the Board’s decision to terminate her, I truly hope the organization moves forward and that the Board of Directors can use this as a learning opportunity, though I believe Women’s Resource Center would flourish under different leadership. I want my mom to be remembered for her kindness, determination, and the passion she had for her community. She was an inspiration to me and my family, and was the most supportive mother and grandmother in the world. I’m still trying to figure out how to live in a world without my mama. Every single day is difficult, but I’m grateful I had 26 years with her, and that my son had the chance to know and love her. She was his favorite person, outside of my husband and me, and she will always hold a special place in our hearts. I miss her dearly, and think of her every minute of every day.

The board said it is committed to increasing members’ hours, building the Women’s Resource Center team back up and continuing to support the community. The allegations made against the board are “unfounded and potentially damaging to the vital mission of the WRC,” the board said in its statement to the Herald.

The board said the Women’s Resource Center will be reopening with limited operating hours “over the holidays and into the new year” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays.