Recall petition aimed at Colorado Springs Councilman Tom Bailey submitted

Organizers behind a petition aimed at recalling Colorado Springs City Councilman Tom Bailey dropped off paperwork with nearly 2,000 signatures at the City Clerk's office earlier this week.

According to the petition, grievances include what they said is Bailey's support for the voter-rejected Karman Line Annexation, which was out of council's hands by the time he was elected.

Backers also cited Bailey's support for the controversial Ford Amphitheater in northern Colorado Springs, another issue that preceded his time on council. His season ticket fire-pit ownership at the venue, they said, indicates his support.

Other reasons listed in the petition include Bailey's support as a councilor for building apartment complexes, like a controversial complex in his district designated for affordable housing.

Tom Lewin was one of the petition organizers. He said this effort was the culmination of many issues the petitioners have with Bailey.

“(Signatories) came out because they felt unheard, dismissed, and shut out of decisions that directly affect their safety, neighborhoods, and trust in local government,” Lewin said in a press release from advocacy group Integrity Matters.

For the petition to move on, the city requires at least 25 percent of the number of district voters in the last election; in this case, 1764 valid signatures. The clerk's office has until Jan. 28 to certify the petition.

If the petition is certified, Bailey would have five days to resign or face a recall election — which city officials said could cost around $300,000. The potential election would take place between Feb. 28 and April 28. The next general municipal election is slated for April 2027.

The recall election would pose two questions: first, should Bailey be recalled, and then, if so, which of the candidates on the ballot should replace him. It's unclear yet who that might be.

Bailey ran for his northern Colorado Springs seat largely unopposed and was elected in April 2025.

KRCC reached out to Councilman Tom Bailey, but has not heard back in time for publication.