Firework bans in effect for New Year’s Eve amid dry conditions

Colorado is heading into New Year’s Eve unusually dry, and officials are warning that fireworks could spark fires in several counties across the state.

Colorado state law generally bans fireworks that explode or leave the ground. Only certain ground-based fireworks, like sparklers and smoke devices, are legal under state law. But local governments can — and often do — enforce stricter rules, especially when fire danger is high.

In Douglas and Summit counties, stage one fire restrictions are in effect — which includes a ban on all fireworks. Boulder County has also enacted stage one restrictions in unincorporated areas, prohibiting the sale, possession, and use of fireworks as fire danger remains high. Fire officials say even small fireworks, like sparklers or smoke bombs, can ignite dry grass and brush, stretching already busy fire crews thin.

“Most of the time, people tend to think what they're doing is very innocent and safe,” Boulder County fire management officer Dustin Blair told CPR News. “People usually think I'm just doing something fun with the kids, whatever, and that's how it turns out being bad. So before they do any even innocent actions, double check what they're doing, make sure it's illegal, make sure it's allowed, and then make sure they're doing it with an absolute abundance of caution knowing that all of our grass and everything in the county is extremely dry right now and able to burn.”

Last year, a fire in Boulder County burned after a group of people were playing with fireworks near Flagstaff Mountain. The fire was one of many that burned more than 20,000 acres in Larimer and Boulder counties last summer.

Across the South Metro Fire Rescue area — covering parts of Arapahoe, Douglas, and Jefferson counties — officials have also prohibited all fireworks for New Year’s Eve.

At the municipal level, many cities maintain year-round fireworks bans. Denver, Boulder, and Colorado Springs prohibit fireworks entirely, while other towns restrict certain types or allow only specific “permissible” fireworks.

Even as many counties and cities ban personal fireworks this year due to dry conditions and fire danger, there are still several professional fireworks shows and New Year’s Eve celebrations planned around the state: