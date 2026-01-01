Woman believed killed by mountain lion in Larimer County

Investigators are trying to determine whether a woman found dead on a trail in Larimer County was killed by the mountain lion spotted near her body.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a group was hiking Crosier Mountain trail, to the northeast of Estes Park, a little after noon Thursday when they noticed the big cat and a woman lying nearby. The hikers threw stones at the lion until it ran off, and then approached the woman, but determined she was dead.

Officials have not released any information about the woman.

Wildlife officers and law enforcement searched the area and encountered two mountain lions, which were both euthanized and will be tested to see if they were involved in the attack. Scientists will also try to learn whether the cats might have had any conditions, like rabies, that could have played a role.

CPW says the last time a mountain lion killed a human in Colorado was 1999. The state has recorded 28 attacks in the past 35 years. In a high-profile case from 2019, a trail runner was able to kill a young lion barehanded after it attacked him near Lory State Park.

Mountain lions descend to lower elevations in the winter, increasing the odds of human-cat encounters. CPW recommends people hike in groups and keep pets leashed and children close for safety.

If you encounter a mountain lion, experts say, the best approach is to back away slowly and calmly, while raising your arms and otherwise attempting to look as large as possible. But if attacked, fight back.