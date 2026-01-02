The Top 102.3 Songs of 2025

WOW. You all voted, and the results are finally here! Below are your top Indie 102.3 songs of 2025, sponsored by The Wild Animal Sanctuary! Your taste is unparalleled (but, we knew that already). Were there any surprises or shake-ups? Did your picks make the cut? Tell us all about it on Facebook or Instagram @indie1023.
Also, we want to thank you for another incredible year of support and listenership. We couldn't do anything of this without you. If you're thinking about taking your love for Indie 102.3 to the next level, consider becoming an Indie Insider.
Cheers to you, to 2025 and to the new music to be discovered in the next year!
- Fontaines D.C. - It's Amazing to Be Young
- Wet Leg - mangetout
- Wet Leg - catch these fists
- Jack White - Archbishop Harold Holmes
- Florence + The Machine - Everybody Scream
- Gorillaz - The Happy Dictator (feat. Sparks)
- Wolf Alice - White Horses
- Little Simz - Young
- Charley Crockett - Lonesome Drifter
- Doechii - Anxiety
- Tame Impala - Dracula
- Hayley Williams - Parachute
- Momma - I Want You (Fever)
- Geese - Taxes
- Blondshell - T&A
- UFOs - UFO
- Lucy Dacus - Ankles
- Lola Young - One Thing
- Laufey - Silver Lining
- The Beths - Metal
- My Morning Jacket - Time Waited
- Big Thief - Incomprehensible
- Wednesday - Elderberry Wine
- Tunde Adebimpe - Magnetic
- Beach Bunny - Tunnel Vision
- Turnstile - Never Enough
- The Beths - Straight Line Was a Lie
- Laufey - Lover Girl
- Lana Del Rey - Henry, come on
- Geese - Cobra
- Darkside - S.N.C
- Courtney Barnett - Stay In Your Lane
- Nation of Language - Inept Apollo
- supermodel* - i used to live in england
- Mt. Joy - Coyote
- Genesis Owusu - Death Cult Zombie
- David Byrne - What Is the Reason for It (feat. Hayley Williams)
- The Velveteers - On and On
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise - Dang
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Deadstick
- Alabama Shakes - Another Life
- Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory - Idiot Box
- Royel Otis - moody
- Marfa - Daisy
- Julien Baker & Torres - Sugar in the Tank
- Jesse Welles - Horses
- Haim - Down to be wrong
- Danger Mouse & Black Thought - Up (feat. Rag n Bone Man)
- Arc De Soleil - Riders of the Moon
- Pulp - Spike Island
- The Last Dinner Party - This Is the Killer Speaking
- The Cure - All I Ever Am
- Mt. Joy - Lucy
- Lorde - What Was That
- Indigo De Souza - Heartthrob
- Haim - Relationships
- Goose - Give It Time
- David Byrne - Everybody Laughs (ft. Ghost Train Orchestra)
- Car Seat Headrest - Gethsamane
- Turnstile - Seein' Stars
- Goose - Madalena
- CAAMP - Let Things Go
- Alex G - Afterlife
- Waxahatchee - Mud
- Tyler Childers - Nose on the Grindstone
- Raye - Where Is My Husband!
- Perfume Genius - It's a Mirror
- Matt Berninger - Bonnet of Pins
- Lucy Dacus - Best Guess
- Lord Huron - Nothing I Need
- Hermanos Gutierrez - Elegantly Wasted (feat. Leon Bridges)
- Goose - Your Direction
- Djo - Basic Being Basic
- Dijon - Yamaha
- Tame Impala - End of Summer
- Matt Maeson - Downstairs
- Jay Som - Float
- Deep Sea Diver - Shovel
- Craig Finn - Luke & Leanna
- Cage the Elephant - Metaverse
- Wednesday - Townies
- Nine Inch Nails - As Alive as You Need Me to Be
- Leon Bridges - Laredo
- Saya Gray - SHELL (OF A MAN)
- Neko Case - Wreck
- Nation of Language - I'm Not Ready for the Change
- Kerala Dust - The Orb TX
- Jeff Tweedy - Enough
- Bob Mould - Here We Go Crazy
- Bob Moses - Time of Your Life
- Bartees Strange - Sober
- Tyler The Creator - Ring Ring Ring
- Bon Iver - Day One (ft. Dijon & Flock of Dimes)
- Spoon - Guess I'm Fallin in Love
- Of Monsters and Men - Ordinary Creature
- Nathaniel Rateliff & Gregory Alan Isakov - Flowers
- Khruangbin - White Gloves ii
- Japanese Breakfast - Picture Window
- Hamilton Leithauser - Knockin' Heart
- Lord Huron - Watch Me Go
- Lambrini Girls - Company Culture
- Bon Iver - Everything is Peaceful Love
- Wolf Alice - Bloom Baby Bloom