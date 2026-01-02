The Top 102.3 Songs of 2025

By Indie Staff
·
Indie's top songs of 2025

WOW. You all voted, and the results are finally here! Below are your top Indie 102.3 songs of 2025, sponsored by The Wild Animal Sanctuary! Your taste is unparalleled (but, we knew that already). Were there any surprises or shake-ups? Did your picks make the cut? Tell us all about it on Facebook or Instagram @indie1023.

Also, we want to thank you for another incredible year of support and listenership. We couldn't do anything of this without you. If you're thinking about taking your love for Indie 102.3 to the next level, consider becoming an Indie Insider.

Cheers to you, to 2025 and to the new music to be discovered in the next year!

  1. Fontaines D.C. - It's Amazing to Be Young
  2. Wet Leg - mangetout
  3. Wet Leg - catch these fists
  4. Jack White - Archbishop Harold Holmes
  5. Florence + The Machine - Everybody Scream
  6. Gorillaz - The Happy Dictator (feat. Sparks)
  7. Wolf Alice - White Horses
  8. Little Simz - Young
  9. Charley Crockett - Lonesome Drifter
  10. Doechii - Anxiety
  11. Tame Impala - Dracula
  12. Hayley Williams - Parachute
  13. Momma - I Want You (Fever)
  14. Geese - Taxes
  15. Blondshell - T&A
  16. UFOs - UFO
  17. Lucy Dacus - Ankles
  18. Lola Young - One Thing
  19. Laufey - Silver Lining
  20. The Beths - Metal
  21. My Morning Jacket - Time Waited
  22. Big Thief - Incomprehensible
  23. Wednesday - Elderberry Wine
  24. Tunde Adebimpe - Magnetic
  25. Beach Bunny - Tunnel Vision
  26. Turnstile - Never Enough
  27. The Beths - Straight Line Was a Lie
  28. Laufey - Lover Girl
  29. Lana Del Rey - Henry, come on
  30. Geese - Cobra
  31. Darkside - S.N.C
  32. Courtney Barnett - Stay In Your Lane
  33. Nation of Language - Inept Apollo
  34. supermodel* - i used to live in england
  35. Mt. Joy - Coyote
  36. Genesis Owusu - Death Cult Zombie
  37. David Byrne - What Is the Reason for It (feat. Hayley Williams)
  38. The Velveteers - On and On
  39. Rainbow Kitten Surprise - Dang
  40. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Deadstick
  41. Alabama Shakes - Another Life
  42. Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory - Idiot Box
  43. Royel Otis - moody
  44. Marfa - Daisy
  45. Julien Baker & Torres - Sugar in the Tank
  46. Jesse Welles - Horses
  47. Haim - Down to be wrong
  48. Danger Mouse & Black Thought - Up (feat. Rag n Bone Man)
  49. Arc De Soleil - Riders of the Moon
  50. Pulp - Spike Island
  51. The Last Dinner Party - This Is the Killer Speaking
  52. The Cure - All I Ever Am
  53. Mt. Joy - Lucy
  54. Lorde - What Was That
  55. Indigo De Souza - Heartthrob
  56. Haim - Relationships
  57. Goose - Give It Time
  58. David Byrne - Everybody Laughs (ft. Ghost Train Orchestra)
  59. Car Seat Headrest - Gethsamane
  60. Turnstile - Seein' Stars
  61. Goose - Madalena
  62. CAAMP - Let Things Go
  63. Alex G - Afterlife
  64. Waxahatchee - Mud
  65. Tyler Childers - Nose on the Grindstone
  66. Raye - Where Is My Husband!
  67. Perfume Genius - It's a Mirror
  68. Matt Berninger - Bonnet of Pins
  69. Lucy Dacus - Best Guess
  70. Lord Huron - Nothing I Need
  71. Hermanos Gutierrez - Elegantly Wasted (feat. Leon Bridges)
  72. Goose - Your Direction
  73. Djo - Basic Being Basic
  74. Dijon - Yamaha
  75. Tame Impala - End of Summer
  76. Matt Maeson - Downstairs
  77. Jay Som - Float
  78. Deep Sea Diver - Shovel
  79. Craig Finn - Luke & Leanna
  80. Cage the Elephant - Metaverse
  81. Wednesday - Townies
  82. Nine Inch Nails - As Alive as You Need Me to Be
  83. Leon Bridges - Laredo
  84. Saya Gray - SHELL (OF A MAN)
  85. Neko Case - Wreck
  86. Nation of Language - I'm Not Ready for the Change
  87. Kerala Dust - The Orb TX
  88. Jeff Tweedy - Enough
  89. Bob Mould - Here We Go Crazy
  90. Bob Moses - Time of Your Life
  91. Bartees Strange - Sober
  92. Tyler The Creator - Ring Ring Ring
  93. Bon Iver - Day One (ft. Dijon & Flock of Dimes)
  94. Spoon - Guess I'm Fallin in Love
  95. Of Monsters and Men - Ordinary Creature
  96. Nathaniel Rateliff & Gregory Alan Isakov - Flowers
  97. Khruangbin - White Gloves ii
  98. Japanese Breakfast - Picture Window
  99. Hamilton Leithauser - Knockin' Heart
  100. Lord Huron - Watch Me Go
  101. Lambrini Girls - Company Culture
  102. Bon Iver - Everything is Peaceful Love
  103. Wolf Alice - Bloom Baby Bloom

Latest Stories