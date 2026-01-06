Deion Sanders has a big fan in his new boss.

Colorado athletic director Fernando Lovo may not know his way around Boulder just yet — or even his way around his new office building — but he certainly realizes the importance of Sanders, who has put the Buffaloes back on the football map even if he has had only one winning season in three years.

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File) FILE - Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, talks with quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Orlando, Fla.

“With Coach Prime’s national notoriety and who he is as a person, first and foremost, and his ability to reach a lot farther than maybe some other coaches might be able to because of who he is, I think is a real advantage for us,” Lovo said at his introductory news conference Monday.

“We want to be a global brand. It’s on us as administrators to provide him with the resources he needs, but in terms of who he is as a person and the reach that he has, it's a really special dynamic to have and I'm excited to leverage that.”

Lovo inherits a sports department that's looking at a projected $27 million deficit by the end of the school year. That's due in part to the $20.5 million revenue share with athletes. Lovo is brainstorming for innovative solutions to help raise funds without making cuts.

“Every decision that we’re going to make is keeping our student-athletes first,” Lovo said. “We have a really strong group of sports across the board that I think are well-positioned to win championships, and we’re going to continue down that pathway.”

(AP Photo/File) FILE - Fernando Lovo, previously of the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL football team, photographed in 2021. Lovo joins the University of Colorado in 2026 as the Buff's athletic director.

In the audience for his news conference were many of Colorado's coaches, including Sanders, Tad Boyle, the men's basketball coach, and JR Payne, who coaches the women's basketball team.

Boyle is looking forward to sharing his thoughts with his new boss on generating fan interest and funds. His team is 11-3 this season and averaging 5,169 fans at CU Events Center. That figure is second-to-last in home attendance in the Big 12 Conference.

“I know what we need. I'm willing to help,” Boyle said. “I'm not sitting here with my hand out begging. I'm willing to do whatever I need to help put people in the stands.”

Lovo takes over for Rick George, who will transition to an AD Emeritus role. Lovo has been getting quickly up to speed with the assistance of George, who had a front-row seat Monday.

Lovo signed a five-year deal that will earn him $1.2 million per year plus incentives. Those bonuses range from fulfilling academic goals to hitting fundraising targets ($200,000 for raising $25 million by June 30).

There are also attendance goals ($50,000 should the average attendance at Folsom Stadium for the regular season be at least 47,000) and competitive achievements ($25,000 for each Colorado team that captures a national championship).

“To me, this is a destination job,” said Lovo, who had his wife, Jordan, and two kids, Liam and Layla, along with his parents, in attendance. “This is an unbelievable, first and foremost, academic institution that has an iconic brand. ... Those opportunities don’t come along very often.”

Lovo spent one year as athletic director at New Mexico. Just weeks into his position with the Lobos, Lovo hired football coach Jason Eck, who directed the team to a nine-win season and a bowl game. He also brought in men’s basketball coach Eric Olen from UC San Diego. The Lobos are 11-3 this season.

Lovo also worked in athletic administration at Texas, Ohio State and Houston. He got his start in college sports in the football program at Florida, his alma mater, where he once was a student equipment manager.

“I can’t wait to stand in Folsom Field and see Ralphie run for the first time,” Lovo said. "It’s one of the great traditions in all of college sports, and it’s just unbelievable. Can’t wait to see it.

“Traditions, they matter here. But so do expectations.”