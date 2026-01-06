Permits for new apartments doubled this year in the Pikes Peak region

Permits for new apartment buildings more than doubled in 2025 compared to 2024, according to a report from the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department. The agency issues permits and performs inspections of new construction, including changes to existing buildings. This includes buildings across El Paso County and jurisdictions within, as well as Woodland Park in Teller County.

Construction on 4,100 apartment units was completed and opened to the public, with 4,500 more under construction, according to the report.

Overall, the commercial sector saw a 31 percent increase in the number of projects, largely driven by multifamily construction. Some of the major developments from last year are aimed at providing affordable housing, like the Royal Pine Apartments in northern Colorado Springs and the Bradley Ridge Apartments south of the airport.

Some of the bigger non-residential commercial projects include a new American Furniture Warehouse with an estimated price tag of $45 million and the new $25 million Giraffe Exhibit at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

Reflecting a slower housing market, construction of single-family homes decreased 1.5 percent, and home inspections decreased by 10 percent.