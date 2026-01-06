Red flag warnings blanket the Front Range as high winds intensify fire risk

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning across a huge swath of Colorado, from Boulder County to Pueblo, due to high winds and low humidity that could lead to intense wildfires.

A red flag warning means that “critical fire conditions” are occurring that could turn a spark into an unchecked wildfire or otherwise “extreme fire behavior,” according to the agency. The warning began at 8 a.m. and will last until 5 p.m. Tuesday, and includes parts of Western Denver.

Winds are expected to reach up to 55 miles per hour, with the potential for sustained gusts between 30-50 mph. Relative humidity, which is a measure of how much moisture is in the air compared to the temperature, is also extremely low.

Low humidity dries out grasses and vegetation. Combined with higher-than-average temperatures, that vegetation can easily become tinder for a fast-moving fire. Most of the Front Range is also abnormally dry or experiencing moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, and unseasonably warm weather.

The weather service has also issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of the state outside the foothills, because strong winds are expected across the Eastern Plains. In lower elevations, the strongest winds will be west of I-25 and north of Highway 34, according to the agency.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a video that the county is prohibiting open burning, agricultural burning or any activity that could cause sparks or flames.

The NWS has also urged people to avoid any activity that may produce a spark, and to have a go-bag ready in case of an evacuation order.