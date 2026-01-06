One teen dead and three men injured after shooting during celebration of Maduro’s arrest in Denver

One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting late Saturday night at an outdoor gathering in southeast Denver where people were gathered to celebrate the U.S. detention of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. On Tuesday, police announced that another injured victim is not expected to survive. The other two victims were also hospitalized.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire around 10:48 p.m. in the 10100 block of East Hampden Avenue — outside of a strip mall.

According to Denver police, the gathering involved a group of people celebrating the capture of Maduro. Maduro was captured and flown out of Venezuela on Saturday morning by U.S. military forces after they carried out a large-scale strike. Maduro made an initial appearance in a New York court Monday.

Investigators do not currently have an estimate of how many people were at the event in Denver.

Police confirmed the victims were four males: a 16-year-old and adults ages 26, 29 and 33. The teenage boy, who police identified as William Rodriguez Salas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.