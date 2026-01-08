Westminster skier dies at Keystone Resort, cause of death under investigation

A Westminster man died Wednesday while skiing at the Keystone resort in Summit County.



Authorities said 59-year-old Eric Baltz of Westminster was found by other guests on The Grizz, a black diamond run in Keystone’s Outback area. Baltz was already unresponsive and the people who found him began CPR and called for help.

Keystone Ski Patrol responded and employed advanced life-saving measures before transporting Baltz to a nearby landing zone. He was then flown by helicopter to CommonSpirit St. Anthony Summit Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say Baltz was wearing a helmet when he was found, but no additional details about the death have been released. It’s also unclear whether he was at the resort alone.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic loss,” Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said in a statement.

The Summit County Coroner’s Office is now working to determine the official cause of death via autopsy, which typically takes four to six weeks for all tests to be completed.

The last two Colorado ski seasons resulted in more than a dozen deaths each. Causes range from medical incidents to accidents and injuries tied to falls.