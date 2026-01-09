Mistrial declared in case of man accused of attacking reporter

A mistrial was declared Friday in the trial of a man accused of attacking a Grand Junction television reporter in 2024 after concerns about the defendant's competency to stand trial were raised.

Patrick Egan is accused of following a reporter from Delta to Grand Junction before attacking him in the parking lot of the news station where he worked. Egan was said to have questioned the reporter’s nationality and demanded proof of citizenship. The five-day trial that was scheduled to conclude Friday had featured lengthy discussion on whether or not Egan was experiencing a state of delirium brought on by a bad reaction to Benadryl when the assault occurred.

Friday morning, Judge JenniLynn Lawrence declared a mistrial. Concerns about Egan’s ability to finish the trial started after a small outburst at the end of Thursday’s proceedings.

Lawrence opted to declare a mistrial instead of a granting a continuance because of delays in how long it could take to get a mental health evaluation done; she lamented how long it could take to secure mental health services.

“I wish the mental health landscape were different,” Lawrence said, adding “I cannot keep this jury together for months on end without knowing when they would be coming back.”

Concerns about Egan’s mental state were not the only hiccup in the five-day trial. A witness for the defense failed to show up and had to be arrested in order to make it to court. That witness ultimately never got to testify as a result of the order to halt the proceedings.

In making the ruling, Lawrence also paused the speedy trial stipulation in order to allow time for a mental health evaluation. Egan has been remanded to the Mesa County jail in the meantime. Egan also faces criminal charges for contacting a witness in the case.

Egan’s next appearance related to the assault charges is set for Feb. 3.