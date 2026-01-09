Groups gather against ICE fatal shooting across Colorado, more protests planned this weekend

Updated at 7:10 p.m. on Friday, January 9, 2026.

About a thousand people gathered at the Colorado State Capitol and marched around downtown Denver on Friday to protest the recent killing of a woman by ICE in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The 37-year-old victim, Renee Nicole Macklin Good, was from Colorado Springs and attended Corando High School.

“There has to be something that we can do and fight up against. Because if we can't, then it goes against everything that our founding fathers stood for,” Rachel Sloan said. “I don't understand how we can think that this is okay, for our whole government to just be hiding behind these lies that they're spreading. She's a human being.”

Among the speakers at the protest was immigration activist Jeanette Vizguerra, who was recently released after nine months at the GEO detention center in Aurora last month. She led the crowd in chanting “abolish ICE.”

Vizguerra was allowed to post a $5,000 bond and will remain free while her deportation case continues.

“I felt it was really important to bring awareness here and also to show that we stand in solidarity with the folks in Minneapolis, but also with the folks around the country currently protesting,” Mckenzee Hales, an organizer of the protest, said.

Good was shot and killed in her Honda SUV by ICE agents. She moved with her partner to Minneapolis from the Kansas City area months ago.

The Coloradan was married twice. She shared a six-year-old with her second husband, Air Force veteran and comedian Timothy Macklin, Jr., who passed away in 2023. In speaking with the Associated Press, he first husband asked to remain anonymous for the safety of their children, who are ages 15 and 12. Her current partner, who remains anonymous and was on-scene when the shooting occurred, said that Good was her wife. The Colorado Springs Gazette reported that Good legally petitioned to change her name from Renee Nicole Macklin to Renee Nicole Macklin Good to share names with her current partner.

Good’s Colorado connection has sparked reactions and protests throughout the state. Governor Jared Polis called for a full investigation into Good’s death.

“What took place in a Minneapolis neighborhood is deeply disturbing, and the loss of Renee Good is tragic,” Polis said in a released statement. “My thoughts are with Renee’s family, especially her young child, friends, and loved ones, including those in Colorado. There must be a full investigation into this incident and accountability. The American people deserve answers about what happened today.”

When asked if Good’s connection to Colorado made the killing hit closer to home? “The fact that she's a person hit home to me,” Sloan said.

Protests of about the same size have broken out across the state, and more are scheduled for the weekend.

According to KKTV, 30 protesters gathered at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Wednesday night. On the same night, protesters in Fort Collins gathered in front of the Hilton Inn Fort Collins to show solidarity with Minneapolis.

Saturday:

ICE OUT for Good Superior at the Corner of Marshall and McCaslin from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

ICE OUT for Good Boulder at the Corner of Broadway and Canyon from noon-2 p.m.

ICE OUT for Good Grand Junction at the Mesa County Courthouse from noon-2 p.m. at the Mesa County Courthouse

ICE OUT for Good Greeley at the Weld County Courthouse from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Sunday:

Editor's note: This article was updated to reflect how many people attended a Denver protest.