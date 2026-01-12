Listen: Why A Line passengers can’t check bags at Union Station 

Picture it: You arrive at Denver Union Station to take the A Line to the airport — and you can check your bag to its destination before even stepping on the train.

Six years before the train to the plane began its daily marathons between Lower Downtown and Denver International Airport, DEN’s then-CEO Kim Day proposed that very concept.

“The idea that you can just dump your bag at Union Station, get on this train, relax, not have to deal with the ice and snow and rain and all that … I think it will encourage a lot of people to use it,” she told Colorado Matters in 2010.

For Colorado Wonders, Denverite looked into why this never came to fruition. One man with a lot of institutional memory was key to finding the answer: Phil Washington.

Read the full story on Denverite.