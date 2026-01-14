Colorado Springs City Councilor walks out of meeting after religious leaders criticize ICE

Colorado Springs Councilman Dave Donelson walked out of a regular city council meeting on Tuesday after faith leaders made critical comments about Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The city was recognizing a proclamation for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Nine faith leaders came to speak in relation to the agenda item, and in their comments condemned the actions of ICE in targeting immigrant communities across the nation.

Rev. Josh Rumple leads the First Congregational Church in Colorado Springs. He said that King’s messages have been whitewashed over time to appease people who disagree with him.

“I rise today to invite us to Colorado Springs to live into this same spirit, and that spirit calls us to decry the unjust, immoral and blatantly sinful actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement — ICE,” Rumple said. “We must boldly stand in solidarity with our migrant neighbors and the members of our community.”

Other faith leaders talked more generally about ICE. Then, Donelson got up to leave.

“I fully support ICE and their actions, and I find what was said here offensive, and I didn't even like sitting here listening to it,” Donelson said during the meeting.

Councilperson Kimberly Gold, on the other hand, thanked the speakers. She said MLK Day, unlike other days, is not a day of rest but a day of action.

“I would challenge you in these times to not just make MLK a day on, but make every day a day on,” Gold said.

Donelson told KRCC that he felt the community faith leaders hijacked the opportunity to recognize Dr. King and instead condemned ICE.

The proclamation did not require a vote. City leadership took a photo with it — but without the faith leaders. Then Donelson returned and the council’s meeting resumed business without further comment.