Listen: Aurora City Council demands ‘unlawful and overreaching’ ICE leave city

Aurora's new progressive-leaning city council on Monday declared its opposition to “overreach” by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Monday. The council voted 6-4 to approve a resolution that criticizes ICE for infringing on people’s constitutional rights and calls for the city to limit cooperation with immigration agents.

The measure says that Aurora opposes “unlawful and overreaching federal immigration enforcement actions” and affirms "constitutional due process protections.” The resolution was a response to an ICE agent’s fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Macklin Good in Minneapolis last week.

Monday was the first city council meeting since the November council election, in which a progressive majority took over the city council.

The meeting was packed with residents from Aurora and beyond who mostly spoke about the resolution. Many people in the crowd said the resolution was a needed response to the killing of Good, who was from Colorado Springs.

