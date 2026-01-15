Colorado records 2nd pediatric flu death of the season

A second child has died of flu in Colorado this season.

A state health department spokesperson said the case was in a high school-aged child from outside the Denver metro area. The death was recorded on the state’s viral respiratory diseases dashboard as the second since Oct. 1, 2025. In the same timeframe, there have been no pediatric deaths from COVID or RSV.

In mid-December, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed the season’s first influenza-associated pediatric death. That child was elementary school-aged and from metro Denver.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 17 influenza-associated pediatric deaths nationwide have been reported to the CDC this season.

“Unfortunately, this has been a severe flu season, and pediatric deaths are a tragic reminder that influenza is not a benign illness for children. While most kids recover, every year we see that influenza can cause severe complications and death, even in previously healthy children,” said Dr. David Higgins, a pediatrician and assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

“Unvaccinated children are at substantially higher risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death,” he said via email.

“During most seasons 80 to 90 percent of flu-related pediatric deaths happen in kids who are not fully vaccinated against flu,” said Jason Lefevre, a spokesman for the CDC, in an email.

Colorado reported three pediatric flu deaths during the last respiratory disease season. The most recorded in recent years was 2019-20, when four Colorado children died from flu.

The two deaths this year have come as Colorado saw a record wave of flu illness, while cases also surged nationally.

After the 75+ population, children recorded the highest flu hospitalization rates in December. For those younger than 6 months, it was 115 per 100,000; for those 6-23 months, it was 81 per 100,000, according to state data.

Nearly 3,700 people have been hospitalized with flu in the state since the start of October.

Flu cases remain high, with about 400 people currently hospitalized on Wednesday, a decline of 440 from the peak at the end of December, according to the state health department.

Data source: Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

Most Coloradans, including children, are unvaccinated for flu

About 29% of all Coloradans have gotten a flu shot this season, which is slightly lower than last year, according to the state health department.

The rates are only a bit better for the youngest kids.

For children 6 months to 9 years old, the flu vaccination rate is 31.5%, which is a bit higher than last year’s rate.

For older children, those 10-19 years old, the rate is lower, around 22%. That’s far below national numbers, published by the CDC. It reports 42.5% of children 6 months-17 years old are vaccinated for flu, as of the start of 2026. For adults 18 and older nationally, the vaccination rate is about 44%.

Officials offer these guidelines on who should get the flu vaccine:

Everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine every season with rare exceptions, according to the CDC.

Vaccination is especially important for people who are at higher risk of serious complications from influenza.

You can get a COVID-19 vaccine and a flu vaccine at the same time.

Dr. Michelle Barron, senior medical director of infection prevention and control for UCHealth, said simple precautions can help keep you healthy.

Those include washing your hands often, cleaning surfaces, wearing a mask if you're sick or staying home.

“Especially if you're gonna be in very crowded conditions like the airport shuttles or other things,” she said. “Wear a mask. It's a good way to prevent yourself from getting sick and there's all sorts of things that are going to be circulating for a while.”

Also, Barron said, it’s not too late to get a flu shot, noting the flu season typically goes until spring.

“Now school is back in session and all the other things,” she said. “So I don't think we're completely out of the woods.”