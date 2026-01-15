Photos: Southern Colorado Scenic Byways and chance to see more images from around the state

By Shanna Lewis
·
Curving paved roadway in an open area with snowcapped mountains in the distance.
Rowedean Doss
Sangre de Cristo Mountain Range as seen along the Frontier Pathways Scenic and Historic Byway in Southern Colorado.

Dozens of photographs taken along Colorado’s Scenic and Historic Byways will be on display at the 3rd Street Gallery in Westcliffe, January 16 to April 19.

The travelling exhibit, which has also been on display at venues like the state capitol and the Colorado State Fair, has images shot in 48 counties around the state including photographs from high mountain passes to the plains. They also include national parks, lakes and historic areas. 

Five of the routes go through Southern Colorado, including Frontier Pathways, which runs through Westcliffe, Pueblo, Colorado City and the Wet Mountains. Other routes in the region include the Goldbelt Tour in Fremont and Teller counties, Santa Fe Trail on the Eastern Plains, Los Caminos Antiguos in the San Luis Valley and the Highway of Legends in Huerfano and Las Animas counties.

Some of the routes have free audio walking or driving tours available for download, including a new Spanish language version for the Highway of Legends.

The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m on Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday and is free, as are three receptions which are open to the public.

  • Exhibit Opening Reception—Saturday, January 17 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. (Martin Luther King Day weekend)
  • “Love the Byways" Reception—Saturday, February 14 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. (President’s Day weekend)
  • Welcome Spring Reception—Saturday, March 21 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.


Colorado has 26 state-designated Scenic and Historic Byways, and 13 of those are also nationally recognized by the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration as America’s Byways, more than any other state according to the Colorado Department of Transportation which manages the state’s program.

Two children are riding inflatable toys in flowing water with sand dunes and snowcapped mountains behind them
Patrick Myers/NPS
Medano Creek in Great Sand Dunes National Park off the Los Caminos Antiguos Scenic and Historic Byway in Southern Colorado.
old-fashioned steam engine pulling several cars is traveling on tracks, with smoke billowing from its stack and there are people visible in the scene
Chris Cassels
The Cumbres-Toltec Train off the Los Caminos Antiguos Scenic and Historic Byway in Southern Colorado.
a lake with bright pink flowers in the foreground and forest and mountains in the background.
Heather Curtis
A lake near the Wahatoyas also known as the Spanish Peaks along the Highway of Legends Scenic and Historic Byway in Southern Colorado.
a red bridge crossing over a small gorge, surrounded by trees
Arnaud Miller
A steel bridge in Phantom Canyon on the Goldbelt Tour Scenic and Historic Byway in Southern Colorado.
Two people are standing facing each on a rocky surface with many depressions in a natural area
Danny Graham
Picket Wire Canyonlands Dinosaur Track Site on a trail off the Santa Fe Trail Scenic and Historic Byway in Southern Colorado.
natural arched rock formation with a large hole in the middle situated on a steep hillside
Michelle Rozell
Window Rock on Shelf Road along the Goldbelt Tour Scenic and Historic Byway in Southern Colorado.
about a dozen people on horseback lined up in front of an adobe building
Wyvonne Graham
Bent's Old Fort National Historic Site on the Santa Fe Trail Scenic and Historic Byway in Southern Colorado.
calm lake reflects puffy white clouds surrounded by forested mountains with aspen trees changing in the fall
David Hayden
Lake Isabel on the Frontier Pathways Scenic and Historic Byway in Southern Colorado.
brown bison walks in an open area with snowy mountains in the background
Heather Curtis
Bison walks near the Wahatoyas also known as the Spanish Peaks along the Highway of Legends Scenic and Historic Byway in Southern Colorado.

