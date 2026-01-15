Photos: Southern Colorado Scenic Byways and chance to see more images from around the state

Dozens of photographs taken along Colorado’s Scenic and Historic Byways will be on display at the 3rd Street Gallery in Westcliffe, January 16 to April 19.



The travelling exhibit, which has also been on display at venues like the state capitol and the Colorado State Fair, has images shot in 48 counties around the state including photographs from high mountain passes to the plains. They also include national parks, lakes and historic areas.

Five of the routes go through Southern Colorado, including Frontier Pathways, which runs through Westcliffe, Pueblo, Colorado City and the Wet Mountains. Other routes in the region include the Goldbelt Tour in Fremont and Teller counties, Santa Fe Trail on the Eastern Plains, Los Caminos Antiguos in the San Luis Valley and the Highway of Legends in Huerfano and Las Animas counties.

Some of the routes have free audio walking or driving tours available for download, including a new Spanish language version for the Highway of Legends.

The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m on Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday and is free, as are three receptions which are open to the public.

Exhibit Opening Reception—Saturday, January 17 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. (Martin Luther King Day weekend)

“Love the Byways" Reception—Saturday, February 14 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. (President’s Day weekend)

Welcome Spring Reception—Saturday, March 21 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.



Colorado has 26 state-designated Scenic and Historic Byways, and 13 of those are also nationally recognized by the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration as America’s Byways, more than any other state according to the Colorado Department of Transportation which manages the state’s program.

Patrick Myers/NPS Medano Creek in Great Sand Dunes National Park off the Los Caminos Antiguos Scenic and Historic Byway in Southern Colorado.

Chris Cassels The Cumbres-Toltec Train off the Los Caminos Antiguos Scenic and Historic Byway in Southern Colorado.

Heather Curtis A lake near the Wahatoyas also known as the Spanish Peaks along the Highway of Legends Scenic and Historic Byway in Southern Colorado.

Arnaud Miller A steel bridge in Phantom Canyon on the Goldbelt Tour Scenic and Historic Byway in Southern Colorado.

Danny Graham Picket Wire Canyonlands Dinosaur Track Site on a trail off the Santa Fe Trail Scenic and Historic Byway in Southern Colorado.

Michelle Rozell Window Rock on Shelf Road along the Goldbelt Tour Scenic and Historic Byway in Southern Colorado.

Wyvonne Graham Bent's Old Fort National Historic Site on the Santa Fe Trail Scenic and Historic Byway in Southern Colorado.

David Hayden Lake Isabel on the Frontier Pathways Scenic and Historic Byway in Southern Colorado.