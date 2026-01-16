After a quarter century, Cuchara Mountain Park’s chairlift reopens in Southern Colorado

Getting an old chairlift running and up to state safety standards is no small feat, but volunteers at Cuchara Mountain Park, west of Walsenburg, accomplished it. Abandoned when the original ski area closed a quarter century ago, Lift 4 is set to again carry winter sports enthusiasts starting this Saturday, January 17.

The ski area will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from about 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for the rest of the season, depending on weather and snow conditions.

The park is owned by Huerfano County and operated by the nonprofit Panadero Ski Corporation. Most of the work to keep it open comes through volunteers.

“How busy we will be this weekend is anyone's guess,” the nonprofit wrote in an email asking for volunteers to do jobs ranging from helping with ski rentals, to selling and checking passes, to grill cook.

Lift 4 has a vertical drop of 300 feet and accesses nine trails on 47 acres for beginners and intermediates, including a terrain park. It was originally installed in 1981 and handles 1,200 passengers an hour on 73 permanently attached chairs.

“It is hard to believe Lift 4 has been non-operational longer than it was operational, and now it has been revived,” the nonprofit wrote.

Four months of remodelling work at the day lodge added a ski and snowboard rental shop, ticket office and concession area.

Day tickets are $45 and can be purchased on site. An adult purchasing a day ticket can get one free ticket for a child under 16-years-old and a second child ticket for half price. Early bird season passes can be purchased online for $230. The price goes up to $250 on opening day.

Snowshoeing, along with cross-country, backcountry and uphill skiing are available. Participants must agree to the park’s policies, and if they enter the surrounding U.S. Forest Service lands, it’s at their own risk. There’s also a free snow play area at the park with registration. The snowcat that served skiing and boarding in previous seasons is not running at this time.

In the summer, there’s a wide array of activities at the park like hiking, mountain biking, disc golf and miniature golf.