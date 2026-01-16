Fatal police shooting in downtown Colorado Springs ruled justified

A police officer's fatal shooting of an armed man in downtown Colorado Springs this past March was justified and no charges will be filed. That's according to an investigation from the district attorney's office.

On March 31, police officers responded to a call about a man, later identified as Nathanial Altman, who was allegedly attempting to break into cars near the intersection of Pikes Peak Ave. and South Nevada Ave. The report said Altman was in possession of a loaded handgun, which was later recovered by police.

Officers attempted to take Altman into custody, but he took off on foot with the firearm, and according to police, ran toward bystanders, other officers, and an occupied vehicle. That's when a police officer then shot and killed Altman.

According to the 4th Judicial District Attorney's office, the officer had "objectively reasonable grounds to believe, and did believe, that Mr. Altman posed an imminent danger of causing death or serious bodily injury to another person."

Under Colorado state law, any officer-involved shootings that lead to death or injury must be reviewed by a multi-agency investigative team.