Denver Broncos nail 33-30 overtime victory to advance to AFC championship, but QB Nix out with injury

Updated 8:00 p.m. Jan. 17, 2026

The Broncos will host their first AFC championship in a decade next weekend, after defeating the Buffalo Bills with a field goal in overtime. But they'll be playing without quarterback Bo Nix, who suffered a broken right ankle late in Denver's playoff win.

Coach Sean Payton delivered the stunning news about his second-year quarterback in the aftermath of Denver's biggest win in a decade. Backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham will start next weekend.

“Stiddy’s ready,” Payton said after returning to the postgame lectern to discuss the injury following Denver's 33-30 victory.

Payton said Nix got hurt on a keeper where he lost 2 yards and was tackled by safety Cole Bishop. Nix was limping after the play, but there was no indication that he suffered such a serious injury.

On the next play, Nix threw a deep pass to Marvin Mims Jr. that drew a 30-yard pass-interference flag and got the Broncos well into field-goal range. Nix then took a knee to center the ball for Wil Lutz's game-ending 23-yard field goal.

Payton said Nix will have surgery Tuesday in Birmingham, Alabama.

“He's such a strong, faith-based guy,” Payton said. “He's sitting in the hallway with his family and coming over and we're all talking to him. He knows that God's got a plan for him and he said he had (a broken ankle) in high school and then he said he had one at Auburn.

“And I said I didn't realize that. I said if I had known that I wouldn't have drafted you,” Payton cracked.

The locker room had cleared out and reporters were waiting in an interview room for Nix when Payton returned and delivered the news.

A win in overtime

On Saturday evening, a fourth quarter nail-biter saw the teams trade the lead, with the Broncos down 27-23 with four minutes to go. Denver managed to score with less than a minute left on the clock, pulling ahead 30-27. But former Broncos kicker Matt Prater nailed a 50-yard field goal for the Bills with 5 seconds left in regulation, tying it at 30-all.

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian reacts after intercepting a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks during overtime of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Denver.

On their second possession of overtime, Broncos kicker Wil Lutz ended the game with 24-yard field goal. The Bills were flagged for pass interference twice on Denver's final drive.

Nix threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns in the course of the game.

The AFC title match up will be held at Sunday, Jan. 25 at Empower Field at Mile High, where Denver has won 14 of its last 15 games. It's the team's first time hosting an AFC championship in a decade, since the “No Fly Zone” defense that helped them win Super Bowl 50.