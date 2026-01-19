State appeals FEMA aid rejection

By Briana Heaney
WILDFIRE LEE FIRE BURN SCAR 20250910
Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
A small portion of the burn scar left by the Lee Fire wildfire, on hillsides west of Highway 13 between Rio Blanco and Meeker, Sept. 10, 2025

Gov. Jared Polis’s administration submitted an appeal to the federal emergency management agency (FEMA) to get disaster relief funds for the historic Elk and Lee fires and the record flooding in southwestern Colorado. 

“We are submitting these appeals to help ensure that the Colorado communities impacted can get the support they deserve to recover more quickly,” said Polis. 

The request for a major disaster declaration, which would unlock FEMA funds and assistance, was denied in December

State and local governments on the Western Slope reported more than $41 million in damages from the disasters.

The decision came down amid White House criticism of Colorado, some of it over the imprisonment of former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. She was convicted of state charges for allowing unauthorized people to access voting machines. But officials from the White House said the decision to deny the state aid was not politically motivated. 

