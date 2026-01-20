Colorado governor’s office restored to 1920s ‘grandeur’

Amidst the gleaming marble, stained glass, and imposing staircase at the State Capitol, the governor’s office is at the end of a remodel.

“This is actually a restoration to early-20th-century grandeur,” Gov. Polis told CPR’s Ryan Warner. “These are the original wood floors, and these are restorations of the columns.”

Sandy Battulga/CPR News The office is being restored to what it looked like in the 1920s. Jan. 12, 2026.

The project, approved by the legislature, cost taxpayers nearly $2.8 million. It’s part of a larger renovation of the Capitol complex and nearby government buildings, with a $100 million price tag.

“Since the legislature controls the purse, they usually put the governor last in line, and this is no exception,” Polis said.

The governor’s office is being restored to its 1920s look. Rose quartz, found in storage, trims the historic columns, and a faux ceiling was removed. Now, visitors will see a green-blue ceiling and floral patterns.

“It was a four-foot drop ceiling prior, and so now it's the full height, and that's the original details on top restored,” Polis said.

Sandy Battulga/CPR News The original ceiling from the early 20th century was revealed during the renovation. Jan. 12, 2026.

Sandy Battulga/CPR News The quartz trim in the governor's office awaits final touches. Jan. 12, 2026.

History Colorado has consulted along the way.

“The structural elements were all done in accordance with historic preservation and History Colorado,” Polis said. “We're really focused on the restoration to the majesty that this space held in the early 20th century.”

Polis drew the ire of preservationists last year when he pushed for a bridge connecting the state Capitol to Lincoln Veterans Memorial Park in the name of pedestrian safety. He ended up opposing the project despite proposing it.

Sandy Battulga/CPR News The last time the governor's office was renovated was during Gov. McNichols tenure in 1957. Jan. 12, 2026.

The Capitol Complex Renovation has been controversial because of its cost, considering a budget shortfall the state must close.

The renovation of the governor’s office is expected to wrap up this month.

Ryan Warner contributed reporting to this story.