State investigators look into shots fired by police at allegedly fleeing suspect in Walsenburg

State investigators are looking into an altercation in Walsenburg on Wednesday in which a police officer shot at a suspect who was allegedly driving away.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said law enforcement, including officers from the Walsenburg Police Department and deputies from the Huerfano County Sheriff's Office, located a 43-year-old man who was wanted in Crowley County on an open domestic violence-related warrant.

Crowley County detectives were actively tracking the suspect's car and issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) alert, saying the suspect was likely armed and dangerous.

When law enforcement located the suspect at a travel center in Walsenburg and attempted to arrest him, officials say the man drove away. That's when a Walsenburg police officer discharged their gun, CBI said.

A car chase ensued before the suspect pulled over and was taken into custody.

CBI said the suspect had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a clinic for treatment. They say he will eventually go to the Huerfano County Detention Center.

According to CBI, the Walsenburg Police Department requested the state agency serve as the lead investigating agency for the shooting.